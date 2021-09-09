Man arrested in Pardeeville for intimidating a victim

A Pardeeville man was charged with felony intimidation of a victim after dispatch received a call with a woman screaming for a man to “stay away.”

Eric R. Teuber, 42, Pardeeville, has been charged with intimidation of a victim, a class G felony, along with three misdemeanor charges of disorderly conduct, battery and criminal damage to property.

Teuber had his initial appearance on Sept. 8 in front of Columbia County Judge Todd Hepler. Standard felony conditions were set in the case. Online records show Teuber is no longer in custody after being released on a $2,000 signature bond.

According to the criminal complaint, a 911 call came into Columbia County dispatch from a woman on at about 9:50 p.m., Sept. 5. The woman was screaming and telling a man to stay away. The dispatcher heard children screaming in the background of the call.

Dispatch received a second call stating the victim arrived at her destination and the victim was scared.

One witness told Deputy Jordan Jones there was another witness that got scared because “Eric kept grabbing and punching” the victim while she was driving.