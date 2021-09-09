Man arrested in Pardeeville for intimidating a victim

A Pardeeville man was charged with felony intimidation of a victim after dispatch received a call with a woman screaming for a man to “stay away.”
Eric R. Teuber, 42, Pardeeville, has been charged with intimidation of a victim, a class G felony, along with three misdemeanor charges of disorderly conduct, battery and criminal damage to property.
Teuber had his initial appearance on Sept. 8 in front of Columbia County Judge Todd Hepler. Standard felony conditions were set in the case. Online records show Teuber is no longer in custody after being released on a $2,000 signature bond.
According to the criminal complaint, a 911 call came into Columbia County dispatch from a woman on at about 9:50 p.m., Sept. 5. The woman was screaming and telling a man to stay away. The dispatcher heard children screaming in the background of the call.
Dispatch received a second call stating the victim arrived at her destination and the victim was scared.
One witness told Deputy Jordan Jones there was another witness that got scared because “Eric kept grabbing and punching” the victim while she was driving.
Teuber and the victim were at his residence in rural Pardeeville. The victim said she wanted to leave but Teuber allegedly “pulled her out of the car by her throat, threw her onto the ground, and punched her in the ear.”
The victim dialed 911 on her cell phone and then put it in her purse so dispatch could hear what was happening.
The victim told Deputy Jones that Teuber has allegedly made comments in the past that if law enforcement were called to his house “no one was going to be leaving alive.”
While the victim showed Deputy Jones her injuries from the incident, the victim said Teuber told her if she called anyone about the incident he would “slice her up.” Teuber did have a switchblade on him when he was arrested.
Teuber has a pre-trial conference set for October with a return date on Oct. 20 in front of Judge Hepler.