Man arrested in Portage for violating 'Safer at Home,' crack cocaine possession

The Columbia County Sheriff’s Office on Saturday arrested a 33-year-old Racine man in Portage on suspicion of possessing 15.2 grams of crack cocaine and for violating the state’s “Safer at Home” order.
Brandon J. Kovacik was booked in Columbia County Jail on tentative charges of possession with intent to deliver cocaine in an amount greater than 15 grams, felony bail jumping and violating the state health order.
“The Columbia County Sheriff’s Office wants to remind the public that deputies are remaining vigilant in the detection of criminal activity and that blatant or defiant violations of the ‘Safer at Home’ order put the greater community at risk and will be enforced,” Sheriff Roger Brandner said.
Brandner said the sheriff’s office has so far issued five violations of Safer at Home in Columbia County. Such violations are misdemeanors punishable by up to 30 days in jail and a $500 fine, according to state statute.
The other four people who had violated Safer at Home were arrested for driving while intoxicated.
“Drug dealing and putting others at risk is not essential travel and a violation” of the state order, Brandner said.
The sheriff’s office initiated a traffic stop of Kovacik for an equipment violation Saturday night in Portage and found the suspected crack cocaine after searching Kovacik’s person and vehicle, according to a news release.
Portage Police Department officers assisted in his arrest.
In a separate incident, Kovacik has an initial appearance scheduled for July 15 in Juneau County for felony THC possession.
In 2018, Kovacik was sentenced to 60 days in Monroe County Jail for felony THC possession.
In 2012, Kovacik was sentenced to 270 days in Marquette County Jail for felony fleeing or eluding law enforcement as a vehicle operator.
In 2011, Kovacik was sentenced to five months in Columbia County Jail for felony charges of THC and cocaine possession.
