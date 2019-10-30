A man was arrested in the town of Delton after a woman called authorities seeking an ambulance, claiming he had injured her and destroyed electronic items during a drunken rampage.
Shea Michael Squires, 33, was arrested Oct. 19. He appeared in Sauk County court Tuesday after signing a $500 signature bond with conditions he have no contact with the woman and that he maintain absolute sobriety while on bond.
According to the criminal complaint:
Police and an ambulance were requested at a home along Alice Road for a woman who had been in a fight with Squires. She told authorities an argument started at a local bar where she believed Squires had been drinking excessively and continued after they arrived at the residence.
The woman told officers that Squires had yelled obscenities at her, calling her names and throwing items while inebriated. He usually just breaks television sets, she told authorities, noting Squires had broken three in just over a year. Squires admitted to putting his fist through their TV that night.
The woman said when she told Squires she would call the police, he followed her into a bedroom and put her in a headlock multiple times while trying to wrestle a phone away from her on a bed. When she realized his phone was discarded, she said she gave the item to Squires before diving to get his on the floor.
Squires noticed this, the woman told the officer, and followed her. He sat on her chest and made it hard for her to breathe, she said.
The woman’s grandmother was interviewed by police. In the complaint, the grandmother said she wanted to stay out of the fight, but went into the room when she heard the woman yelling for help and saying that she was having trouble breathing. When the grandmother threatened to call the police, Squires approached her instead, giving the woman time to get out another door and call authorities with her grandmother’s phone.
The responding officer noticed the woman was in pain even after emergency workers left the residence.
Authorities found Squires walking along Sand Road to North Reedsburg Road. One of his charges is bail jumping related to an ongoing case of domestic abuse-related disorderly conduct in Juneau County, where he was out on bail.
Squires also was charged with felony counts of strangulation and suffocation and intimidation of a victim, and misdemeanor charges of criminal damage to property, disorderly conduct and battery. His charges could result in a maximum of more than 18 years in prison. He is set to return to court Nov. 21.
