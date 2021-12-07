Man caught driving in ditch in town of Westfield sentenced for OWI

A Madison man who was arrested after a police officer saw him driving in a ditch along State Highway 23 was recently sentenced to state prison after pleading no contest to his sixth drunken driving offense.
Anthony F. Skibba, 38, appeared Dec. 1 in Sauk County Circuit Court and was sentenced to 18 months in prison and 12 months on extended supervision, consecutive to any other future sentence.
His attorney argued that the prison sentence be suspended, with Skibba only going to prison if he violated the terms set by Circuit Court Judge Patricia Barrett. Assistant District Attorney Rick Spoentgen asked that a mandatory 18 months be imposed due to the number of violations Skibba has already committed. He also recommended 12 months of extended supervision.
Conditions of the supervision include that Skibba provide a DNA sample, undergo an alcohol and other drug assessment and recommended treatment, maintain absolute sobriety, not enter any business which has the primary sale of alcohol and not possess any alcohol. His driver’s license was revoked for 36 months and Barrett ordered that he install an ignition interlock device immediately as well as when he regains his license for 36 months.
According to the criminal complaint, Sauk County Sheriff’s Deputy Christopher Gallagher saw a vehicle with its lights on driving slowly along a ditch around midnight in August 2020 near Highland Road in the town of Westfield. Skibba was driving in the opposite direction of traffic.
When the deputy shined a spotlight, Skibba shut off the headlights of the vehicle, though tall grass was moving. Skibba eventually got out of the car and walked up the shoulder of the highway. He told the deputy he was driving to a friend’s home when he swerved to avoid a deer and drove into the ditch.
Skibba had a 0.126% blood alcohol level after a breath test at the scene. He was arrested after failing field sobriety tests. According to court records, Skibba was convicted of OWIs in November 2005, January 2009, February 2011 and December 2016 in the state of Wisconsin.
