Man caught driving in ditch in town of Westfield sentenced for OWI

A Madison man who was arrested after a police officer saw him driving in a ditch along State Highway 23 was recently sentenced to state prison after pleading no contest to his sixth drunken driving offense.

Anthony F. Skibba, 38, appeared Dec. 1 in Sauk County Circuit Court and was sentenced to 18 months in prison and 12 months on extended supervision, consecutive to any other future sentence.

His attorney argued that the prison sentence be suspended, with Skibba only going to prison if he violated the terms set by Circuit Court Judge Patricia Barrett. Assistant District Attorney Rick Spoentgen asked that a mandatory 18 months be imposed due to the number of violations Skibba has already committed. He also recommended 12 months of extended supervision.

Conditions of the supervision include that Skibba provide a DNA sample, undergo an alcohol and other drug assessment and recommended treatment, maintain absolute sobriety, not enter any business which has the primary sale of alcohol and not possess any alcohol. His driver’s license was revoked for 36 months and Barrett ordered that he install an ignition interlock device immediately as well as when he regains his license for 36 months.