Man charged with 5th OWI in Columbia County

A man was arrested in March for fifth offense of driving while intoxicated after he allegedly failed to come to a complete stop at a Portage intersection.

He was charged eight months later and is scheduled to be in court Wednesday.

Toby J. Morgan, 45, Grand Marsh, is charged with OWI (5th or 6th), a class G felony, operate with restricted controlled substance (5th or 6th), a class G felony and possession of THC (2nd offense), a class I felony.

According to the criminal complaint, Morgan allegedly drove through the intersection of Pierce Street and West Cook Street in Portage without coming to a complete stop at the stop sign on March 18 just before 1 a.m.

A Columbia County Sheriff's Deputy initiated a traffic stop and identified the driver as Morgan after checking his driver’s license. The officer administered standardized field sobriety tests and observed Morgan showing a number of standardized clues of intoxication.

