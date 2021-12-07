 Skip to main content
Man charged with 5th OWI in Columbia County
Man charged with 5th OWI in Columbia County

A man was arrested in March for fifth offense of driving while intoxicated after he allegedly failed to come to a complete stop at a Portage intersection.

He was charged eight months later and is scheduled to be in court Wednesday.

Toby J. Morgan, 45, Grand Marsh, is charged with OWI (5th or 6th), a class G felony, operate with restricted controlled substance (5th or 6th), a class G felony and possession of THC (2nd offense), a class I felony.

According to the criminal complaint, Morgan allegedly drove through the intersection of Pierce Street and West Cook Street in Portage without coming to a complete stop at the stop sign on March 18 just before 1 a.m.

A Columbia County Sheriff's Deputy initiated a traffic stop and identified the driver as Morgan after checking his driver’s license. The officer administered standardized field sobriety tests and observed Morgan showing a number of standardized clues of intoxication.

The officer then asked if Morgan had consumed any illegal drugs. Morgan allegedly responded he had smoked marijuana earlier in the day and that there was marijuana in his vehicle. The vehicle was searched and officers found 11.6 grams of marijuana inside a soup container inside a backpack.

The marijuana was tested and the results came back positive for the presence of THC.

Within three hours of the traffic stop of blood sample was taken from Morgan and sent to the Wisconsin State Crime Laboratory. The lab reported there was cocaine in Morgan’s blood along with Benzoylecgonine, which is a metabolite of cocaine.

Online records show Morgan was convicted of OWI in 1997, 2001, 2003 and 2005.

Morgan’s initial appearance is set for Wednesday in front Judge Todd Hepler.

