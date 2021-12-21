Man charged with 7th OWI in Columbia County

A man has been charged for seventh offense of driving while intoxicated after a traffic stop in January.

Jeffery J. Parzy, 55, Fond du Lac, is facing charges of OWI (7th, 8th or 9th), operating with restricted controlled substance, and possession of THC (2nd offense). He was also charged with misdemeanor counts of resisting or obstructing an officer, operating while revoked and ignition interlock device tampering/failure to install/violate court order.

According to the criminal complaint, on Jan. 30 a Columbia County Sheriff's Deputy used radar on a vehicle traveling west on Highway 33 in the town of Randolph. The vehicle was allegedly going 73 mph in a 55 mph zone.

The deputy initiated a traffic stop. Parzy allegedly admitted to smoking marijuana two hours before the traffic stop after the deputy could smell a strong odor of marijuana coming from the vehicle.

Parzy showed a number of signs of intoxication during field sobriety tests following the traffic stop, the deputy reported

Blood was taken from Parzy and sent to the Wisconsin State Crime Lab for analysis and the results showed the blood contained 9.7 nanograms of Delta-9-THC per milliliter.