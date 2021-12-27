Man charged with aggravated battery after incident at Lake Delton motel

A man is charged with aggravated battery and reckless endangerment following an incident at the Lake Delton’s Malibu Inn.

Darren N. Rolle, 26, Baraboo, is charged with aggravated battery and first degree recklessly endangering safety. He was also charged with misdemeanor disorderly conduct and possession of THC.

At an initial appearance on Dec. 17 Sauk County Judge Wendy Klicko set a signature bond of $5,000. Assistant District Attorney Natalia Gess argued in court that a cash bond should be set at $2,500 while Rolle’s attorney requested a signature bond in the case.

According to the criminal complaint, on Dec. 15 Lake Delton Police responded to an ambulance call at the Malibu Inn on West Monroe Avenue. A woman spoke with officers saying she accidently cut her hand with a knife.

The woman was questioned by police officers and said she was cutting an onion and cut herself. The officer said there was no sign of a physical altercation in the hotel room and cleared the scene after 3:10 p.m.