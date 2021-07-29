Man charged with attempted homicide after fight over cell phone at J-1 student housing

Dells-Delton EMS was called to the complex around noon. The man who had been stabbed was conscious and explained what happened. When responders examined him, they found stab wounds that were about 0.5 inches to 0.75 inches long. They had been covered with adhesive bandages. One of the wounds began bleeding when the bandage was removed.

The officer talked to the man a day later at UW Hospital in Madison. The man had been stabbed three times. Hospital staff said that one was superficial while the other two were “very close to his spine” and his lungs. The man said providers weren’t sure how much damage was done internally because they had to see how he moved in a few days.

In an interview with Lake Delton Police Officer Kristi Seidl, Villa Velez allegedly admitted to stabbing the man after “he said it was like a demon came through him and he has never done something like this before.” In the interview, he said he was scared and had seen people killed in his country. Without his cellphone, he couldn’t have contact with his parents or the rest of his family. He said he was scared and not thinking clearly.

“From there I lost it and that’s when I stabbed him,” Villa Velez said, according to the complaint.

He is scheduled to return to court for a preliminary hearing Thursday.

