Man charged with attempted homicide after fight over cell phone at J-1 student housing

A man charged with attempted first-degree intentional homicide made his initial appearance Thursday in Sauk County Circuit Court.
Fabian A. Villa Velez, 23, faces a maximum prison sentence of 60 years for allegedly stabbing another man during a fight in the early morning hours Monday outside the Bunker Run J-1 student housing building in Lake Delton.
Circuit Court Judge Wendy J. N. Klicko set a $100,000 cash bond Thursday for Villa Velez. Conditions of the bail include having no contact with the stabbing victim, surrendering his passport and staying within the state of Wisconsin, which includes refusing to be voluntarily deported by Immigration and Customs Enforcement.
According to the criminal complaint, Villa Velez accused another man of stealing his cellphone after the man returned to the complex around 2 a.m., confronting him outside his car. When the pair continued talking at a nearby patio table, they began physically fighting.
Surveillance video described by Lake Delton Police Officer Joshua Hammermeister in the complaint showed the man slapping Villa Velez and then the two wrestling before others step in to separate them. Villa Velez then allegedly reached into his waist and produced a knife before pursuing the man and stabbing him in the back. Video showed Villa Velez back up roughly five feet but then again approach the man and stab him before walking away and throwing the knife.
Dells-Delton EMS was called to the complex around noon. The man who had been stabbed was conscious and explained what happened. When responders examined him, they found stab wounds that were about 0.5 inches to 0.75 inches long. They had been covered with adhesive bandages. One of the wounds began bleeding when the bandage was removed.
The officer talked to the man a day later at UW Hospital in Madison. The man had been stabbed three times. Hospital staff said that one was superficial while the other two were “very close to his spine” and his lungs. The man said providers weren’t sure how much damage was done internally because they had to see how he moved in a few days.
In an interview with Lake Delton Police Officer Kristi Seidl, Villa Velez allegedly admitted to stabbing the man after “he said it was like a demon came through him and he has never done something like this before.” In the interview, he said he was scared and had seen people killed in his country. Without his cellphone, he couldn’t have contact with his parents or the rest of his family. He said he was scared and not thinking clearly.
“From there I lost it and that’s when I stabbed him,” Villa Velez said, according to the complaint.
He is scheduled to return to court for a preliminary hearing Thursday.
