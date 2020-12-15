Man charged with attempted homicide after shooting at parents' North Freedom home found competent to continue in court

The owner said they no longer allowed Dickson in their home. They had ignored voice messages from him late that night because they were going to bed, according to the complaint.

Smashed windows and bullet holes were visible on the house hours later as authorities kept an eye on the empty residence.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Dickson allegedly shattered a side deck glass door to enter the house. The homeowners told dispatch workers that they went to the basement when they heard the intrusion, but one of them had grabbed a rifle they kept in the home.

The homeowner said he saw Dickson walk into their bedroom with a gun and a flashlight from the basement steps across the hall. According to the statement, they felt Dickson was planning to kill them. He said Dickson turned to look down from the top of the basement stairs and fired at him when he saw the couple, striking the wall instead of the man’s head. The owner told police he shot at Dickson in response.

According to the complaint, authorities investigating the scene found that Dickson had been shooting through the windows of the couple’s bedroom.

Dickson was taken via MedFlight to UW Hospital in Madison for treatment of a critical gunshot wound.