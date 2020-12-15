Man charged with attempted homicide after shooting at parents' North Freedom home found competent to continue in court

The Reedsburg man charged with attempted first degree intentional homicide after shooting at his parents’ North Freedom home has been deemed competent for court.
Gary Wayne Dickson, 38, appeared via video conference software Monday in Sauk County Circuit Court to review the competency evaluation. Circuit Court Judge Wendy J. N. Klicko ordered the evaluation during a hearing Nov. 3 after a request from Dickson’s lawyer Peter Michael Masana.
Results revealed Monday that Dickson is competent to continue in court proceedings. Dickson agreed to the findings of the evaluation during the hearing.
Dickson is currently being held at Sauk County Jail on a $500,000 cash bond after being charged with eight felonies and four misdemeanors related to the shooting June 29 in the 100 block of South Oak Street. Counts include attempted homicide, recklessly endangering safety, armed burglary, burglary with someone present, reckless use of a firearm, felony bail jumping, theft and misdemeanor bail jumping, using a firearm while intoxicated, criminal trespassing and intentionally pointing a firearm at a person.
According to the criminal complaint, Dickson was found in a pool of his own blood, shirtless, with a black handgun at his feet when Sauk County Sheriff’s Office deputies arrived at the residence around 3:45 a.m.
Authorities had responded because the owner called 911 to report that windows on the home were shattering and the residents heard popping noises. The caller said it was Dickson because of the distinct 1979 Mercury Cougar he drove parked in the street. Then he saw Dickson walking up to the home, according to the complaint.
The owner said they no longer allowed Dickson in their home. They had ignored voice messages from him late that night because they were going to bed, according to the complaint.
Smashed windows and bullet holes were visible on the house hours later as authorities kept an eye on the empty residence.
Dickson allegedly shattered a side deck glass door to enter the house. The homeowners told dispatch workers that they went to the basement when they heard the intrusion, but one of them had grabbed a rifle they kept in the home.
The homeowner said he saw Dickson walk into their bedroom with a gun and a flashlight from the basement steps across the hall. According to the statement, they felt Dickson was planning to kill them. He said Dickson turned to look down from the top of the basement stairs and fired at him when he saw the couple, striking the wall instead of the man’s head. The owner told police he shot at Dickson in response.
According to the complaint, authorities investigating the scene found that Dickson had been shooting through the windows of the couple’s bedroom.
Dickson was taken via MedFlight to UW Hospital in Madison for treatment of a critical gunshot wound.
Investigation by authorities found that Dickson had been drinking throughout the day, according to interviews with people at the Reedsburg residence where Dickson had been staying, and that he was shooting a gun outside the home around midnight. A woman told authorities she thought her Taurus “Judge” pistol was locked in her room, but found it was missing and identified it as the gun found by Dickson through crime scene photos.
Medical records from Dickson found that his blood alcohol content roughly two hours after the shooting was 0.13% and he later admitted in a July interview with police that he had been drinking alcohol that day.
Dickson said he didn’t remember doing any target shooting before going to his parents’ home. He recalled shooting out windows as soon as he arrived, but didn’t remember entering the house or shooting at anyone.
According to the complaint, he wanted to damage the property as an insult to his stepparent, adding that he wasn’t sure the couple was home.
Dickson faces additional felony charges after allegedly threatening a woman’s life in January at a Baraboo motel. According to the complaint in that case, he had held her down by her throat and threatened her with a knife.
Dickson faces a maximum prison sentence of 140 years and fines up to $235,000 for the shooting-related charges.
