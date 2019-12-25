Man charged with hate crime after Mt. Olympus assault

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

She said that’s when Davis punched her father in the face, continuing until he passed out and fell to the floor, then kicking her father in the face. She said he cursed at her father and called him a “Mexican.” When a boy who looked to be pre-teen age entered the bar, the daughter said Davis motioned for him to leave.

After tracking Davis down through the wristband he used to buy drinks, Wex went to the room registered under Davis and was told by a young boy that Davis was at nearby Alpha Red Tattoo & Barber Studio.

According to the criminal complaint, when Wex asked for Davis, the man approached him and instantly started talking before Wex asked any questions about the events at the Mt. Olympus bar.

“I’m the victim of a hate crime,” Davis said.

When Wex began asking about what happened earlier in the day, Davis said he was sitting in the bar area when “five Mexicans” started calling him “white boy” and swearing about their dislike of the U.S. president. Davis told Wex he felt threatened and needed to protect his family when he began punching the man. Davis admitted none of his family members were in the bar area at the time. He said he was hit during the altercation and Wex noted a quarter-inch abrasion on his lip.