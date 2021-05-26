Man charged with Mt. Olympus hate crime assault pleads to reduced charge

A man initially facing 11 years in prison for aggravated battery with a hate crime modifier was sentenced Tuesday to two years of probation.

Bradley D. Davis, 35, of Germantown, was found guilty of misdemeanor battery and disorderly conduct after pleading no contest to the reduced charges in Sauk County Circuit Court.

If Davis violated conditions of the probation, he would be forced to serve almost eight months in jail with huber release privileges. He was ordered to undergo counseling, which includes anger management treatment and an alcohol and other drug assessment.

As other conditions of his probation, Davis cannot have abusive or violent contact with anyone, he must not have contact with the man he assaulted or his family members and is not allowed to return to Mt. Olympus Water and Theme Park in Wisconsin Dells.

According to the criminal complaint, a man was found near the bar of the resort with two lacerations on his head and noticeable bruising on the left side of his face in December 2019. His daughter told police they had been sitting at the bar joking when Davis offered to buy them a drink. The daughter later also purchased a round of drinks. Both used wristbands that come with the room at the resort to make their purchases.

