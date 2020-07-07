Man charged with OWI after alleged hit and run at Lake Delton bar

When they asked why he had no headlights, Lemon said they were automatic. He denied striking anyone with his car. Lemon said, upon questioning, that he was driving to his home from Bobbers. According to the complaint, Gjefle noticed Lemon seemed intoxicated. Lemon said he had consumed three “weak” mixed drinks at the bar when asked if he had been drinking.

A preliminary breath test found his blood alcohol level at 0.18%, more than twice the legal limit to drive, and he failed field sobriety tests. Lemon was arrested and taken to the police department for a blood draw.

Officers tried to read him his rights, but according to the complaint, Lemon was on the floor crying and claiming his arm was in pain after the blood draw. He refused to get up and remained limp as two officers tried to arrest him, only exerting himself to attempt to prevent being handcuffed. He also refused to walk after the officers managed to get his wrists in the cuffs and, according to the complaint, two officers had to each take an arm and a leg and pick him up to get him to the squad car. Lemon allegedly kicked and yelled at the officers as he tried to pull away.