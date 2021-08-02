Man charged with robbery, battery released on bond after Lake Delton high speed chase

A Beloit man was recently released on $100 cash bond after being charged with helping beat a man and stealing his wallet before fleeing officers with the Lake Delton Police Department.
Melvin A. Owens, 31, faces a maximum prison sentence of 45 years and fines up to $83,500 for charges related to a police chase and forcible robbery in mid-July.
According to the criminal complaint, Owens was arrested after leading a Lake Delton police officer on a nearly 3-mile chase at up to 100 mph along Wisconsin Dells Parkway until he failed to take a turn correctly onto Birchwood Road and crashed the white Cadillac Escalade into a stop sign and more than one tree stump.
Officer Josiah Gjefle had been following the car and saw Owens jump out of the driver’s side and run into nearby woods. As other occupants of the car were being handcuffed, K9 Rocky caught Owens by the leg in the woods and he was also arrested.
The chase began after police responded to calls about four men beating another man around 2:30 a.m., July 11, in the parking lot of The Green Owl. A man named Eric D. Conley, who was also charged in Sauk County Circuit Court with felony substantial battery, threat to a law enforcement officer and misdemeanor counts of disorderly conduct and resisting an officer, had approached another man at the bar to talk about a woman. According to the complaint, Conley yelled at the officer and refused to get on the ground when ordered to do so.
Conley and the man went outside around 2 a.m., according to witnesses, and they exchanged punches before other men came to Conley’s aid and started hitting the man until he was on the ground and temporarily unconscious.
When police arrived, the car was sitting in the lot near Conley and another man named Morean A.J. Williams, who was also charged with battery, possession of a firearm as a convicted felon and narcotic drug possession. As officers attempted to arrest both Conley and Williams, Owens drove away in the Escalade and started the chase.
When police searched him after finding him in the woods, they found an identification card in his pocket that belonged to the man who had been beaten by the group of men, along with cash. Owens first identified himself by a different name before admitting in the jail that he lied due to a warrant out for his arrest. According to court records, Owens had his license revoked in November 2018 after being found guilty of intoxicated driving.
Owens made an initial appearance in court July 14, where his cash bond was set by Circuit Court Judge Patricia Barrett. Conditions of the bail include no contact with the man who was beaten, the woman he was with at the time, their homes, their places of employment or The Green Owl. He is scheduled to return to court Sept. 17.
Follow Bridget on Twitter @cookebridget or contact her at 608-745-3513.