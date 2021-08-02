Man charged with robbery, battery released on bond after Lake Delton high speed chase

Conley and the man went outside around 2 a.m., according to witnesses, and they exchanged punches before other men came to Conley’s aid and started hitting the man until he was on the ground and temporarily unconscious.

When police arrived, the car was sitting in the lot near Conley and another man named Morean A.J. Williams, who was also charged with battery, possession of a firearm as a convicted felon and narcotic drug possession. As officers attempted to arrest both Conley and Williams, Owens drove away in the Escalade and started the chase.

When police searched him after finding him in the woods, they found an identification card in his pocket that belonged to the man who had been beaten by the group of men, along with cash. Owens first identified himself by a different name before admitting in the jail that he lied due to a warrant out for his arrest. According to court records, Owens had his license revoked in November 2018 after being found guilty of intoxicated driving.

Owens made an initial appearance in court July 14, where his cash bond was set by Circuit Court Judge Patricia Barrett. Conditions of the bail include no contact with the man who was beaten, the woman he was with at the time, their homes, their places of employment or The Green Owl. He is scheduled to return to court Sept. 17.

