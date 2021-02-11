Man charged with sexual assault of a child at the Wilderness Resort

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Hinton also placed his hand over the child’s mouth, according to the complaint. Hinton allegedly touched and violated the child’s genitals as well as other body parts with his hands while also placing his mouth on them. The child said Hinton asked to be told “it felt good or to keep going” more than once, which is when the child verbally told him to stop, that what he was doing was illegal and that the child would report him, which is when Hinton ceased his assault.

The alleged assaults happened over two days, the child said, as Hinton continued to touch the child inappropriately while at the water park and in hotel hallways.

The child told interviewers that Hinton said repeatedly not to tell anyone about his assault or he would “end up in jail,” which led the child to believe that Hinton might resort to violence or even murder to keep his actions a secret.

The child told authorities about being in pain for days after the alleged assault.