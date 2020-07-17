Man charged with sexually assaulting unconscious woman at the Wilderness

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Your Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A man accused of raping a woman while she was asleep was released from jail on a $500 cash bond Tuesday.

Angel Eduardo Delgado-Rodriguez, 23, of Milwaukee, was charged Monday in Sauk County Circuit Court with felony second-degree sexual assault of an unconscious victim with a domestic abuse modifier.

According to the criminal complaint, the woman said she and Delgado-Rodriguez were married but had been separated for a year when she agreed to go with him, his family and their child to the Wilderness Resort for a weekend vacation.

The woman told Lake Delton Police Officer Kevin Adrian that she was staying in the same room as Delgado-Rodriguez and the child. She told the officer she woke up partially undressed. When she went to the bathroom, she found she was bleeding and assumed Delgado-Rodriguez had assaulted her in her sleep, which she told the officer had happened before. She said she had not reported an assault in January because she was concerned over what Delgado-Rodriguez may do to her child.

According to the complaint, the woman sent text messages to Delgado-Rodriguez asking if he had assaulted her while she was asleep. A response from him indicated that he had talked to her while the alleged rape took place.