Man charged with sexually assaulting unconscious woman at the Wilderness

A man accused of raping a woman while she was asleep was released from jail on a $500 cash bond Tuesday.
Angel Eduardo Delgado-Rodriguez, 23, of Milwaukee, was charged Monday in Sauk County Circuit Court with felony second-degree sexual assault of an unconscious victim with a domestic abuse modifier.
According to the criminal complaint, the woman said she and Delgado-Rodriguez were married but had been separated for a year when she agreed to go with him, his family and their child to the Wilderness Resort for a weekend vacation.
The woman told Lake Delton Police Officer Kevin Adrian that she was staying in the same room as Delgado-Rodriguez and the child. She told the officer she woke up partially undressed. When she went to the bathroom, she found she was bleeding and assumed Delgado-Rodriguez had assaulted her in her sleep, which she told the officer had happened before. She said she had not reported an assault in January because she was concerned over what Delgado-Rodriguez may do to her child.
According to the complaint, the woman sent text messages to Delgado-Rodriguez asking if he had assaulted her while she was asleep. A response from him indicated that he had talked to her while the alleged rape took place.
Delgado-Rodriguez told officers that day he regretted “his decision” if the woman “did not actually give consent.” The woman said in her messages to Delgado-Rodriguez that she didn’t consent. He also said that the woman had accused him of similar acts without her consent twice before and that “he should have taken that into consideration.”
Delgado-Rodriguez faces a maximum prison sentence of 40 years and fines up to $100,000. He is scheduled to return to court July 30 for a preliminary hearing. As a condition of his bond, he can not have contact with the woman.
Drew Bulin testifies
Medflight near Baraboo
Amber Lundgren in shackles
Judge sets $250K bond for Pulvermacher in Baraboo homicide case
Mike Albrecht sworn in
Car vs. trees
Amber Lundgren hearing
Wenzel and Van Wagner in courtroom
062019-sauk-news-police
Judge Klicko and attorneys Martinez and Spoentgen
Amber Lundgren homicide hearing
Riley Roth at sentencing hearing
Nigerian woman gets 3 years prison in Reedsburg fasting death case
Follow Bridget on Twitter @cookebridget or contact her at 608-745-3513.
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.