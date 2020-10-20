Man charged with stealing police officer's personal vehicle

JUNEAU – A 48-year-old Beaver Dam made his initial appearance in court on Tuesday for allegedly taking a Beaver Dam Police Officer’s personal vehilce while it was parked in the employee parking lot at the police station Saturday.

Derek Norton is charged with a felony count of operating a motor vehicle without the owner’s consent and misdemeanor count of bail jumping. He could face up to six in prison on the felony count.

Norton appeared before Dodge County Circuit Court Commissioner Steven Seim Tuesday. Seim set a $500 cash bond.

According to the criminal complaint, the 2018 GMC Canyon was reported stolen Saturday after it was parked in the back parking lot at the Beaver Dam Police Station, 123 Park Ave. The vehicle was left in the parking lot at 5:30 a.m. and was unlocked. When the officer checked on it at 10:30 a.m., it was gone. There was no video footage of the vehicle being taken, and police were unable to find the vehicle in the city. However officers were able to determine that it was taken between 8:30 and 9:40 a.m.