JUNEAU – A 67-year-old Beaver Dam man made his initial appearance in court on Monday for charges of fifth-offense drunken driving after his car was found in running in a traffic lane Friday in downtown Beaver Dam with the man allegedly passed out in the driver's seat.
Elmo Perez could face up to 10 years in prison and a $25,000 fine if convicted of the charge. He appeared before Dodge County Court Commissioner Steven Seim. Perez was placed on a $1,000 cash bond. He must maintain absolute sobriety, may not go upon any premises whose primary business activity involves the sale or distribution of alcoholic beverages and shall not operate a motor vehicle without permission from the court.
According to the criminal complaint, Beaver Dam Police responded at 11:20 a.m., Friday, to the roadway near Spring and Front streets after a Beaver Dam officer noticed a 2014 Chevy Camaro stopped near the Beaver Dam Police Department. Law enforcement soon learned the vehicle was running and in drive, but the man in the driver's seat was not conscious. Officers feared if he took his foot off the brake, the vehicle could hit someone, so a Beaver Dam Police squad parked in front of the car.
An officer then started pounding his fist on the window and woke the driver, later identified as Perez, and got him to open the door.
Perez allegedly told officers that he had drank two beers prior to being in the car and that he had to be at work at 1 p.m.
Perez submitted to a preliminary breathalyzer reading, which resulted in a finding of .198, more than twice the legal limit to drive in Wisconsin of 0.08. He previously was convicted of drunken driving in 2009, twice in 2010 and once in 2016.
His preliminary hearing is scheduled for Dec. 5.
