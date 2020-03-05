Man charged with 5th OWI after Spring Green arrest

A man facing his fifth driving while intoxicated and second possession of cocaine charge was released from jail after signing a $1,000 signature bond Tuesday.
Nathan Patrick Flanagan, 35, of Redgranite, faces a maximum prison sentence of more than 17 years and up to $35,000 in fines.
According to the criminal complaint, Sauk County Sheriff’s Deputy Troy Sutherland was told via dispatch workers around 1:30 p.m. Feb. 28 that a black Chevy truck was swerving and driving recklessly, running a red light along Highway 14 in Spring Green. A caller gave authorities the license plate number.
When the truck passed where Sutherland was waiting, he followed the truck and saw it swerving on the road. According to the report, Flanagan allegedly crossed the center line and went three-fourths over the white fog line before the deputy stopped him.
When the officer spoke to Flanagan slightly east of Big Hollow Road, the deputy said Flanagan was uncoordinated and trying to gain control of his cell phone. Flanagan allegedly told the deputy he had dropped his phone in the truck and in his attempts to reach it, he was swerving while driving.
The deputy performed three field sobriety tests on Flanagan. He failed two, according to the complaint.
When Flanagan was taken to the Sauk County Jail, his blood was drawn and samples were sent to the toxicology section of the state hygiene laboratory.
As Flanagan was being searched by jail staff, they found a small white rock inside one of Flanagan’s socks. According to the complaint, when Sutherland asked what it was, Flanagan said he didn’t know and that he was wearing someone else’s socks. He told the deputy just to throw it away. It was later tested instead and found to be cocaine.
According to court records, Flanagan was convicted of driving while intoxicated in February 2004, August 2008, October 2011 and May 2015. He is scheduled to return to court March 18.
