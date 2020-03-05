Man charged with 5th OWI after Spring Green arrest

A man facing his fifth driving while intoxicated and second possession of cocaine charge was released from jail after signing a $1,000 signature bond Tuesday.

Nathan Patrick Flanagan, 35, of Redgranite, faces a maximum prison sentence of more than 17 years and up to $35,000 in fines.

According to the criminal complaint, Sauk County Sheriff’s Deputy Troy Sutherland was told via dispatch workers around 1:30 p.m. Feb. 28 that a black Chevy truck was swerving and driving recklessly, running a red light along Highway 14 in Spring Green. A caller gave authorities the license plate number.

When the truck passed where Sutherland was waiting, he followed the truck and saw it swerving on the road. According to the report, Flanagan allegedly crossed the center line and went three-fourths over the white fog line before the deputy stopped him.

When the officer spoke to Flanagan slightly east of Big Hollow Road, the deputy said Flanagan was uncoordinated and trying to gain control of his cell phone. Flanagan allegedly told the deputy he had dropped his phone in the truck and in his attempts to reach it, he was swerving while driving.

The deputy performed three field sobriety tests on Flanagan. He failed two, according to the complaint.