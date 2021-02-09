Man charged with The Barn arson violates bond

The Madison man scheduled to stand trial for allegedly burning down The Barn Restaurant & Bar in rural Baraboo now faces additional felony charges after not informing authorities of his whereabouts for roughly a week.
Devin J. Schroeder, 25, appeared Feb. 3 in Sauk County Circuit Court after a warrant was issued for his arrest nearly a week earlier.
According to court documents, Schroeder failed to inform Sauk County officials that another case in Dane County had concluded and an ankle monitoring device he was wearing had been removed. Part of a signature bond Schroeder signed in October for charges of burglary and theft at the Baraboo Habitat for Humanity ReStore required that he notify the Sauk County District Attorney’s Office within 24 hours if GPS monitoring ceased.
Schroeder was charged with four counts of felony bail jumping in a new case. During his appearance for those charges, Circuit Court Judge Wendy J. N. Klicko set a $1,000 cash bond with the condition that he maintain absolute sobriety.
Schroeder’s attorney, Allison Markoski, gave court officials a new address for Schroeder, 615 E. Washington Ave. or The Beacon in Madison, which Markoski said is where Schroeder can be found during the day. Markoski said Schroeder stays at a different homeless shelter in the evening.
Schroeder had been released on a $5,000 signature bond after Klicko granted a change at an October hearing, which prosecutor Debra Van Wormer O’Rourke argued against. Schroeder’s attorney at the time argued for a signature bond rather than the $500 cash bail which was set at the time of Schroeder’s arrest for the burglaries in March and hadn’t been posted.
According to the criminal complaints, Schroeder allegedly admitted he broke into the restaurant, S5566 County Highway DL, in December 2018 and set it on fire because “he likes fire” and had been upset over a recent break up.
He allegedly said after breaking in a second time within two days that he lit a scarecrow decoration on fire in the attic and set fire to receipts and other papers after throwing them in a bucket.
The first time the business was broken into, a laptop, various liquor bottles, a barrel partially filled with candy and about $600 was stolen. Pry marks were found on the register and a container of chocolate ice cream was sitting on the counter. A bathroom had been vandalized and it looked like a roll of paper towels had possibly been set on fire in a garbage can. The stove and gas oven were left on the highest setting.
Police found another window smashed in the next day that they determined had not been smashed when firefighters attempted to put out the fire they found as they arrived around 6 a.m. Police identified Schroeder as the likely arsonist through interviews with his former roommates. They obtained a DNA swab through a warrant.
Schroeder’s additional burglary charges came in March when he allegedly admitted to stealing from the Habitat for Humanity ReStore more than once between October and December 2018. Surveillance video showed a man with his head covered filling a bag with candy and other store items. The manager estimated roughly $200 was stolen in October and another $280 was stolen in December.
'I'm sorry, that's all I can say'
Drew Bulin testifies
Medflight near Baraboo
Amber Lundgren in shackles
Judge sets $250K bond for Pulvermacher in Baraboo homicide case
Mike Albrecht sworn in
Car vs. trees
Pulvermacher listens
Amber Lundgren hearing
Wenzel and Van Wagner in courtroom
062019-sauk-news-police
Judge Klicko and attorneys Martinez and Spoentgen
Amber Lundgren homicide hearing
Riley Roth at sentencing hearing
Nigerian woman gets 3 years prison in Reedsburg fasting death case
Follow Bridget on Twitter @cookebridget or contact her at 608-745-3513.