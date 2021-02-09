Man charged with The Barn arson violates bond

According to the criminal complaints, Schroeder allegedly admitted he broke into the restaurant, S5566 County Highway DL, in December 2018 and set it on fire because “he likes fire” and had been upset over a recent break up.

He allegedly said after breaking in a second time within two days that he lit a scarecrow decoration on fire in the attic and set fire to receipts and other papers after throwing them in a bucket.

The first time the business was broken into, a laptop, various liquor bottles, a barrel partially filled with candy and about $600 was stolen. Pry marks were found on the register and a container of chocolate ice cream was sitting on the counter. A bathroom had been vandalized and it looked like a roll of paper towels had possibly been set on fire in a garbage can. The stove and gas oven were left on the highest setting.

Police found another window smashed in the next day that they determined had not been smashed when firefighters attempted to put out the fire they found as they arrived around 6 a.m. Police identified Schroeder as the likely arsonist through interviews with his former roommates. They obtained a DNA swab through a warrant.