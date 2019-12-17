Man charged with threatening Baraboo police officer

The caseworker attempted to explain the children had been taken into protective custody because of reports of domestic abuse and drug use in the home, but Gist kept yelling. The driver of the vehicle who had arrived with Gist had gone into the house and discovered the children were gone. Once Gist heard this, he responded in anger to nearby Baraboo Police Officer Mike Pichler, who drew his taser.

According to the complaint, Pichler repeatedly told Gist to calm down but he kept yelling, saying “I swear to god, I am gonna kill” everyone here. Gist also said he was going to get his guns. When he walked toward the house, Pichler deployed the taser and Gist dropped to the ground immediately. He was handcuffed and put into a squad car with minimal resistance, according to the complaint. When police searched the wallet Gist said he wanted to bring with him to jail, they discovered a small bag with 0.2 grams of a substance later found to contain methamphetamine.

Gist was charged with felony possession of methamphetamine and two felony counts of bail jumping as well as two misdemeanor counts of bail jumping. The bail jumping relates to four other Sauk County cases in which Gist had bond conditions that he not commit any crime and possess no controlled substances.