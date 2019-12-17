Man charged with threatening Baraboo police officer

A Baraboo man recently signed a $1,500 signature bond in connection to a disagreement with authorities at his home in early December.
Joseph D. Gist, 36, was charged with a felony after threatening the lives of Baraboo police officers who met with him at his home Dec. 5 in the 300 block of Second Street. He was also charged with possession of methamphetamine and bail jumping.
According to the criminal complaint filed in Sauk County Circuit Court, officers from the Baraboo Police Department met with Department of Human Services and Child Protective Services officials and gathered at Gist’s home. When officers noted no adults at home, the children were removed.
Officers and a CPS caseworker remained outside the home to notify adults when they returned that the children had been taken into protective custody.
According to the complaint, Gist exited the passenger side of a vehicle as he and another person pulled up to the driveway. Officers noted he was visibly agitated at having police at his house and immediately approached Sgt. Matt Gilbert while yelling about the children being taken away. Gist also insinuated the police would have to fight him before that happened.
“I’m going to have to beat … ya’ll,” Gist said, according to the complaint.
When Gist got into a boxing stance, he ignored multiple police orders to calm down. Gist had attempted to physically fight officers in past altercations, the complaint noted.
The caseworker attempted to explain the children had been taken into protective custody because of reports of domestic abuse and drug use in the home, but Gist kept yelling. The driver of the vehicle who had arrived with Gist had gone into the house and discovered the children were gone. Once Gist heard this, he responded in anger to nearby Baraboo Police Officer Mike Pichler, who drew his taser.
According to the complaint, Pichler repeatedly told Gist to calm down but he kept yelling, saying “I swear to god, I am gonna kill” everyone here. Gist also said he was going to get his guns. When he walked toward the house, Pichler deployed the taser and Gist dropped to the ground immediately. He was handcuffed and put into a squad car with minimal resistance, according to the complaint. When police searched the wallet Gist said he wanted to bring with him to jail, they discovered a small bag with 0.2 grams of a substance later found to contain methamphetamine.
Gist was charged with felony possession of methamphetamine and two felony counts of bail jumping as well as two misdemeanor counts of bail jumping. The bail jumping relates to four other Sauk County cases in which Gist had bond conditions that he not commit any crime and possess no controlled substances.
The signature bond Gist signed Dec. 10 prohibits him from having contact with the children unless allowed by CPS and dictates he maintain absolute sobriety. He must also not have any contact with the residence or the children’s schools.
Gist is set to return to court Jan. 17. He faces a maximum prison sentence of 23 years and fines up to $60,000 in fines.
