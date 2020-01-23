Man charged with vehicular homicide in fatal Columbia County crash

The woman driving the Ford Fusion and two men who were in the Odyssey were transported from the scene by ambulance.

Birney, free on a $500 signature bond, has a pretrial conference Feb. 18 in Columbia County Circuit Court.

According to the criminal complaint:

Birney told law enforcement at the scene of the crash that he fell asleep while driving and didn’t mean for any of this to happen. Birney was very emotional and kept saying he was sorry and stated that he had been working long hours and not getting much sleep. He said he woke up when things were “flying everywhere.” Birney said he slept from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. May 14 to return to Appleton from Madison.

Birney consented to his blood being drawn and the test results showed it contained “Delta-9-THC” in a concentration of 1.1 ng/mL.

The driver of the minivan told law enforcement that traffic had slowed down to about 10 mph when he saw in his rear-view mirror the large truck approaching at a high rate of speed. He then attempted to drive his minivan into the ditch to avoid the collision, but the truck still hit him from behind. The minivan driver did not report any injuries.