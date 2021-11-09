Man convicted in 2018 fatal crash that killed Reedsburg teen

Investigators deduced that the driver of a Toyota Prius was heading north on Thompson Road when the car drove off a curve on the opposite side of the road, hit an embankment and turned over, landing on its wheels.

A Sauk County deputy responded to the scene to find the Prius “heavily damaged” and a body lying on the ground next to the car. Josett told the deputy at the time that another man was driving and had walked away from the crash.

Makenzee Carpenter, 18, of Reedsburg, died in the accident. An autopsy later determined Carpenter’s cause of death was head trauma.

After repeated interviews with Josett and talking to multiple witnesses, a sheriff’s detective determined Josett was actually the driver and that he had been drinking that day. Josett allegedly told the detective that he had blamed another person because he believed the man “deserved punishment” for previously harming Carpenter.

A blood draw taken from Josett the day after the crash showed he had marijuana and methamphetamine in his system.