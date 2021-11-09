Man convicted in 2018 fatal crash that killed Reedsburg teen

After it was slated to head for a jury trial in August, a vehicular homicide case in Sauk County Circuit Court instead ended Tuesday with a prison sentence.
Mark S. Josett, 41, of Camp Douglas, was found guilty of homicide by vehicle under the influence of a controlled substance. Another felony charge of homicide by intoxicated use of a vehicle was dismissed on a motion by the Sauk County District Attorney’s Office.
Circuit Court Judge Patricia Barrett sentenced Josett to six years in prison and 10 years of extended supervision. The sentence, which includes the conditions that Josett not possess alcohol or controlled substances and that he not enter any bars or liquor stores, is consecutive to any other sentence Josett has or might receive.
Josett entered a no contest plea to the single charge Aug. 20, the day he was meant to begin a jury trial. He had initially faced up to 50 years in prison.
A Camp Douglas man has been charged with homicide for a fatal January 2018 crash near La Val…
During the plea hearing in August, the prosecutor and defense attorney Jeremiah Wolfgang Meyer-O’Day agreed to recommend a sentence of six years in prison and six years of extended supervision. Barrett ordered a pre-sentence investigation, which was filed Oct. 19, to help determine the sentencing based on Josett’s background.
According to the criminal complaint, a caller reported that a car had flipped over Jan. 8, 2018, on Thompson Road, north of North Dutch Hollow Road near La Valle and Hemlock County Park.
Investigators deduced that the driver of a Toyota Prius was heading north on Thompson Road when the car drove off a curve on the opposite side of the road, hit an embankment and turned over, landing on its wheels.
A Sauk County deputy responded to the scene to find the Prius “heavily damaged” and a body lying on the ground next to the car. Josett told the deputy at the time that another man was driving and had walked away from the crash.
Makenzee Carpenter, 18, of Reedsburg, died in the accident. An autopsy later determined Carpenter’s cause of death was head trauma.
After repeated interviews with Josett and talking to multiple witnesses, a sheriff’s detective determined Josett was actually the driver and that he had been drinking that day. Josett allegedly told the detective that he had blamed another person because he believed the man “deserved punishment” for previously harming Carpenter.
A blood draw taken from Josett the day after the crash showed he had marijuana and methamphetamine in his system.
Josett received 926 days of jail credit to go toward his prison sentence that he has already served. Conditions of the extended supervision also include an alcohol and other drug assessment, that Josett take all prescribed medications and that he have no contact with a specific relative with the exception of telephone and social media conversations.
