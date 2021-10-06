Man convicted in Beaver Dam homicide denied court-appointed attorney

JUNEAU – A convicted murderer was denied a court-appointed attorney Wednesday because he has funds in a retirement account.

Ulisses Medina Espinosa request was denied by Dodge County Circuit Court Judge Joseph Sciascia.

"The court denies you based on assets," Sciascia said. "You are always free to hire your own attorney."

The 33-year-old former Beaver Dam man was sentenced to life in prison in April for the March 2019 shooting death of his ex-wife in front of the couple’s 5-year-old daughter at his parent’s home in Beaver Dam.

Ulisses Medina Espinosa was found guilty of first degree intentional homicide Dec. 15 for killing Stacia Hollinshead, Sycamore, Illinois.

Medina Espinosa filed the order in June for a court appointed post conviction attorney

Prior to the decision, Sciascia questioned why Medina Espinosa would not qualify for a public defender.

“According to your affidavit, you are not employed; you have no cash, no stocks or bonds and you own no real estate,” Sciascia said. “How is it possible you did not qualify for a public attorney?”