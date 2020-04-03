Man faces a felony charge after chase in Beaver Dam

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-884-2126 to upgrade your subscription.

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

JUNEAU – A 53-year-old Beaver Dam man was released on a $1,000 signature bond Friday after allegedly leading a Dodge County Sheriff’s Deputy on a chase in Beaver Dam during the early hours Friday morning.

Timothy Jones is charged with a felony count of attempting to flee or elude an officer along with misdemeanor charges of obstructing an officer, operating a motor vehicle while revoked and possession of drug paraphernalia. If convicted of all the charges, he could face a little over four years in prison.

Jones appeared before Dodge County Court Commissioner Steven Seim who made condition that Jones may not operate a motor vehicle without a driver’s license.

According to the criminal complaint, a Dodge County Sheriff’s Deputy attempted to stop Jones’ car on North Spring Street around 1:45 a.m. Friday while it was traveling south toward the downtown area. The car was traveling close to the speed limit before the deputy put on his lights, but Jones allegedly sped up to 57 mph. The car failed to stop at a traffic light at Spring street and Maple Avenue. The car then went around the block without stopping for traffic indicators before pulling into a parking lot in the 100 block of East Maple Avenue.