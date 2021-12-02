Man faces multiple felony charges after Bluffview standoff

According to the complaint, around 12:30 a.m. Gag was arrested and brought out of the building. Police walked through the apartment with the person who initially reported him. They found furniture out of place with makeshift barricades in front of the windows and alcohol throughout the space. Officers had heard a loud bang around 10 p.m. During the walkthrough, an officer found fireworks that had been set off near the window where Gag had been stationed. There were also boxes of 12 and 16 gauge ammo and a shotgun on the table with a round in it. A “large buck knife” and a pocket knife were found on a couch.

Before the standoff began, neighbors said they heard Gag yelling obscenities at a girl. The girl told police that when she walked into the apartment, Gag became “threatening” and she was afraid Gag would shoot her with a crossbow so she grabbed it from him. He proceeded to strike her multiple times. The girl was bleeding from her face, according to people in the building.

After multiple talks with the emergency response team, Gag surrendered to police. A preliminary breath test resulted in a 0.075% blood alcohol content.