Man faces prison for alleged sexual assault at Baraboo farm
alert top story

Man faces prison for alleged sexual assault at Baraboo farm

A Baraboo man was released on a $500 cash bond Friday after being charged with sexual assault.

Luis Angel Ortiz, 36, faces a maximum prison sentence of more than 47 years and fines up to $130,000 for felony charges of second-degree sexual assault and false imprisonment and misdemeanor charges of fourth-degree sexual assault and exposing himself to another person.

According to the criminal complaint, a woman told police that around 3 p.m. May 13 at a farm in the town of Baraboo, Ortiz attacked her in a barn.

When the woman was putting away equipment, she said Ortiz came up to her with his pants down tried to force her to touch him. The woman said Ortiz held her against a corner and groped her underneath her clothes. He also attempted to remove her pants, but she was able to get away from Ortiz.

According to the complaint, the woman said she ran to another area of the barn, but that Ortiz followed her. He continued to talk to the woman about sexual acts until she ran to a vehicle and locked the doors to keep Ortiz out even after he tried to open them.

The woman said Ortiz then went to another vehicle and sat in it staring at her until she left. The woman said “she had been very scared and traumatized by the event,” according to the complaint.

Conditions of Ortiz’s bond are that he have no contact with the woman and not be at the farm where the alleged assault happened. He is scheduled to return July 28 to Sauk County Circuit Court.

Follow Bridget on Twitter @cookebridget or contact her at 608-745-3513.

