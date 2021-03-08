Man gets 18 months for 6th OWI after arrest in Reedsburg

A man arrested for driving drunk in Reedsburg was sentenced Wednesday to 18 months in prison after pleading guilty to a sixth driving while intoxicated charge.
Gage R. Abrahams, 44, Monona, initially faced a maximum prison sentence of nearly 22 years in prison and fines up to $63,100 for felony OWI, driving with a prohibited alcohol content and misdemeanor charges of driving with a revoked license and bail jumping.
Sauk County Circuit Court Judge Wendy Klicko also sentenced Abrahams to an alcohol assessment and 30 months of parole. He must maintain absolute sobriety, not possess any alcohol or enter any business where the primary purpose is to sell alcohol.
Abrahams also had his license revoked for three years. Klicko ordered that an ignition interlock device be installed for three years on any vehicles he owns.
According to the criminal complaint, Abrahams was pulled over around 5:45 p.m. Nov. 25 along East Main Street in Reedsburg for making an unsafe u-turn. The officer saw an opened can of Pabst Blue Ribbon beer in the center console. Abrahams also could not complete sentences when answering the officers questions, according to the complaint.
An alcohol breath test ended with a .143% result for Abrahams. He also failed field sobriety tests and was arrested.
Abrahams had been released on bail in another case before that after being charged with a second offense of driving with a revoked license. A condition of that bond was that he not commit any type of crime.
He was also driving without a valid license because it had been revoked in August 2017 after he was convicted of a crime.
Abrahams has been convicted of three OWI charges and two implied consent, or the law that allows for the revocation of a driver’s license if the person arrested after being suspected of driving intoxicated refuses to perform a breath or blood test, charges, according to online court records. He was convicted in February 1996, April 1998, August 2017, October 2017 and March 2018. He owes $342 to the court.
