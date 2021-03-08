Man gets 18 months for 6th OWI after arrest in Reedsburg

A man arrested for driving drunk in Reedsburg was sentenced Wednesday to 18 months in prison after pleading guilty to a sixth driving while intoxicated charge.

Gage R. Abrahams, 44, Monona, initially faced a maximum prison sentence of nearly 22 years in prison and fines up to $63,100 for felony OWI, driving with a prohibited alcohol content and misdemeanor charges of driving with a revoked license and bail jumping.

Sauk County Circuit Court Judge Wendy Klicko also sentenced Abrahams to an alcohol assessment and 30 months of parole. He must maintain absolute sobriety, not possess any alcohol or enter any business where the primary purpose is to sell alcohol.

Abrahams also had his license revoked for three years. Klicko ordered that an ignition interlock device be installed for three years on any vehicles he owns.

According to the criminal complaint, Abrahams was pulled over around 5:45 p.m. Nov. 25 along East Main Street in Reedsburg for making an unsafe u-turn. The officer saw an opened can of Pabst Blue Ribbon beer in the center console. Abrahams also could not complete sentences when answering the officers questions, according to the complaint.

An alcohol breath test ended with a .143% result for Abrahams. He also failed field sobriety tests and was arrested.