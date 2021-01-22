Man institutionalized after 1972 murder near Horicon granted conditional release

Kozlowski appeared by Zoom into the courtroom of Dodge County Circuit Court Judge Joseph Sciascia. Kozlowski’s attorney William Mayer and Dodge County District Attorney managing attorney Bob Barrington appeared in person.

Both Mayer and Barrington said that the treatment plan was comprehensive, but Barrington mentioned that Kozlowski was placed on a conditional release previously and it was not successful.

Sciascia ordered some additional conditions including: having Kozlowski wear a monitor that detects his location and if he had used alcohol if he leaves the facility, blood/urine tests and being required to go back to court if he moves out of the adult home.

“Due to this being a homicide and the seriousness of the offense, it requires more supervision than it would otherwise require,” Sciascia said.

Sciascia said alcohol use was a factor in the original offense.

According to the 1972 criminal complaint, Kozlowski was originally charged with murder after Glasse’s body was recovered from a shallow grave on June 7, 1972, at the Bartosch Gravel Pit in the town of Hubbard. Glasse was shot in the head and back several times.