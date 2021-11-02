Man jailed for J-1 Lake Delton housing stabbing charged with battery by prisoner

The man put Villa Velez in a hold after striking him more than once and pushed him away. When the fight broke up, the inmate went to his room while he said Villa Velez went to a different room and continued yelling and showed him his muscles.

According to the complaint, the inmate had “injuries to his face, right arm, right side of abdomen, both knees and his upper left thigh.” He said that while they were locked down, Villa Velez continued pounding on the wall of his cell.

Villa Velez is being held in jail after he allegedly stabbed a man in late July during an argument. He has not posted a $100,000 cash bond in that case. Villa Velez accused another man of stealing his cell phone around 2 a.m. outside the Bunker Run housing building and confronted him.

Surveillance video in that case showed the man slap Villa Velez before they began wrestling then were quickly pulled apart by others. Villa Velez allegedly reached into his waist and produced a knife before running after the man and stabbing him in the back, moving backward roughly five feet and then again rushing toward the man and stabbing him before walking away. The Lake Delton Police Department denied a request by the News Republic for the release of the video due to it being part of an ongoing case.