Man killed by state troopers after shooting at them was Monona bank robbery suspect, authorities say

A man who was fatally shot by state troopers Dec. 9 near Fort Atkinson after shooting at officers was a suspect in a Monona bank robbery earlier in the day, authorities said Wednesday.
The State Patrol attempted to stop a car for speeding that contained a driver and one passenger on Highway 26 between Watertown and Johnson Creek about 12:30 p.m. Dec. 9, according to a DOJ statement. The car stopped for a short time, the passenger got out and fled, and the car then drove off.
The passenger, Desmond Watkins, 22, was later apprehended. No information was available on possible charges against Watkins.
While the State Patrol was pursuing the car, the driver fired shots at law enforcement, DOJ said.
While the car continued traveling south on Highway 26, road spikes were deployed, the vehicle hit them, and the car then exited Highway 26 at Highway 12, stopping at the median. The driver got out of the car with a handgun and tried to carjack a civilian, and three state troopers fired and struck the driver, according to DOJ.
Life-saving measures were attempted, but the driver, Joseph R. Crawford, 23, died of multiple gunshot wounds at the scene. No one else was injured during the incident, DOJ said.
The troopers were placed on leave, per department policy. DOJ identified them as Keegan Williams, who has five years of law enforcement experience; Alexander Polizzi, who has three years; and David Heinisch, who has one year.
After the shooting, Crawford was identified as a suspect in the Monona bank robbery, though the troopers were not aware of that when they attempted the traffic stop, DOJ said.
The bank robbery occurred about 9:45 a.m. at Summit Credit Union, 5809 Monona Drive, interim Monona Police Chief Sara A. Deuman said in a statement.
Arriving officers learned that a man later identified as Crawford entered the bank and contacted two employees, brandished a handgun and ordered the employees to the vault. The robber fled the bank with an undisclosed amount of cash and, according to witnesses, got into what was believed to be an older model Oldsmobile Alero or similar type vehicle, and drove west on Frost Woods Road, Deuman said.
Officers went around the neighborhood and obtained video of the vehicle leaving the area. Images of the vehicle and suspect were circulated to local law enforcement agencies, and shortly after, Monona police were notified that the vehicle appeared to be the same one involved in the officer-involved shooting near Fort Atkinson, Deuman said.
Anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact Monona police at 608-222-0463, Crime Stoppers at 608-266-6014, or text “MONONA” followed by your information to TIP411 (847411).
DOJ’s Division of Criminal Investigation is heading the investigation with the help of the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office, state Crime Laboratory and DOJ’s Office of Crime Victim Services.
When DCI completes its investigation, the findings will be turned over to the Jefferson County District Attorney, who will make a determination of whether the shooting was justified.
