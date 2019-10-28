A man killed himself as officers responded to a domestic violence report in Lodi on Saturday, police reported.
At about 6 p.m. Saturday, a 34-year-old woman called 911 reporting that the 47-year-old man she lives with in the 700 block of Sunset Drive had lifted her off the ground by her head and had choked her, before she was able to flee the residence, Lodi Police Chief Wayne Smith said in a statement.
As a Lodi officer arrived on the scene, the woman reported that she heard what she believed was a gunshot, Smith said.
Police evacuated surrounding residents and entered the residence to find the man dead from a suspected single gunshot, Smith said.
The incident remains under investigation. The Columbia County Sheriff’s Office and Columbia County Medical Examiner’s Office assisted Lodi police.
