Man released on bond after striking Dells cabin while allegedly driving drunk with a child

A Lake Geneva man was recently released on a $1,000 signature bond after being arrested for allegedly driving drunk with children in his car within the Mt. Olympus Resorts campground and striking a building.

Christopher A. Shawhan, 32, faces a maximum prison sentence of four years and fines up to $8,000, as well as a revoked license for a maximum of 12 years after being charged with a third offense of drunk driving with a minor in the vehicle and a third-offense driving with a prohibited alcohol concentration while children were in the car.

According to the criminal complaint, callers reported Shawhan after he was driving a silver 2016 Chevrolet quickly within a campground and struck a cabin at around midnight Aug. 21. Witnesses said he kept driving and parked in the driveway of a cabin roughly five doors down, getting out of the car with children.

Wisconsin Dells Police Officer Micha Dunse met with Dunse outside the cabin after talking to security workers who also said they saw Shawhan with children. When the officer walked up to the cabin, there were two children on the front patio, according to the complaint. He found Shawhan behind the cabin.