Man sentenced after crashing into mailbox in town of Baraboo

A man found unconscious behind the wheel of his car after striking a mailbox in the town of Baraboo was sentenced recently for felony possession with intent to sell up to 10 grams of methamphetamine, escaping criminal arrest and a misdemeanor driving while intoxicated.

Devon J. Bubolz, 32, of Montello, had faced a maximum prison sentence of more than 63 years, but after pleading no contest to three of his 10 offenses, the remaining charges were dismissed but “read in,” meaning they were considered in sentencing.

During a sentencing hearing Dec. 1, Sauk County Circuit Court Judge Wendy Klicko sentenced Bubolz to five years of probation on each felony count. Conditions of the probation require that he maintain absolute sobriety, not possess any controlled substances without a valid prescription or drive a vehicle without a valid license. He must also submit a DNA sample and undergo alcohol and other drug assessment.

Bubolz was also sentenced to six months in Sauk County Jail with huber release privileges and had his driver’s license revoked for 30 months for the OWI charge.