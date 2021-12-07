 Skip to main content
Man sentenced after crashing into mailbox in town of Baraboo
A man found unconscious behind the wheel of his car after striking a mailbox in the town of Baraboo was sentenced recently for felony possession with intent to sell up to 10 grams of methamphetamine, escaping criminal arrest and a misdemeanor driving while intoxicated.

Bubolz 090920

Bubolz

Devon J. Bubolz, 32, of Montello, had faced a maximum prison sentence of more than 63 years, but after pleading no contest to three of his 10 offenses, the remaining charges were dismissed but “read in,” meaning they were considered in sentencing.

During a sentencing hearing Dec. 1, Sauk County Circuit Court Judge Wendy Klicko sentenced Bubolz to five years of probation on each felony count. Conditions of the probation require that he maintain absolute sobriety, not possess any controlled substances without a valid prescription or drive a vehicle without a valid license. He must also submit a DNA sample and undergo alcohol and other drug assessment.

Bubolz was also sentenced to six months in Sauk County Jail with huber release privileges and had his driver’s license revoked for 30 months for the OWI charge.

According to the criminal complaint, Sauk County Sheriff’s Deputy Eric Knull found Bubolz unconscious in August 2020 in a vehicle that had struck a mailbox along State Highway 136 near Mine Road. The deputy saw a syringe on the driver’s side floorboard and upon asking Bubolz questions, found that he didn’t make sense.

Because Bubolz was convicted of felony burglary in December 2017, he is not legally allowed to carry a concealed knife, like the switchblade officers found in his pocket. He was also found with meth and other drugs, another two knives, syringes and Suboxone, a drug meant to help treat opioid addiction but can also be misused.

Bubolz was taken to the SSM Health St. Clare Hospital in Baraboo for treatment after telling responders he had taken heroin. When being brought out of the building in a wheelchair, he ran away into the woods. He was caught hiding in a garage with the help of Baraboo police officers.

