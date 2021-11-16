 Skip to main content
Man sentenced after Sauk City traffic stop reveals handgun, cocaine in car
Man sentenced after Sauk City traffic stop reveals handgun, cocaine in car

A Fitchburg man arrested in the Sauk Prairie area after a police officer found cocaine in his car was recently sentenced for two separate cases of drug possession from December.

Neftali Reyes, 22, appeared for a sentencing hearing Nov. 8 in Sauk County Circuit Court. He was charged with two counts of misdemeanor cocaine possession, felony bail jumping and carrying a concealed weapon. The drug possession charges were amended from felony counts of possession with intent to sell up to 5 grams of cocaine.

Circuit Court Judge Wendy Klicko sentenced Reyes to 45 days in jail with work release privileges set to begin by Nov. 22. Klicko also sentenced him to two years of probation with the conditions that he not possess any controlled substances and undergo alcohol and other drug assessment and any recommended treatment.

The bail jumping charge was dismissed but “read in,” meaning it was considered in sentencing.

Reyes was arrested in November 2020. According to the criminal complaint, he was pulled over in Sauk City for allegedly having a brake light out on his car. Sauk Prairie Police Officer Sethpatric Gritton spoke to Reyes and a front seat passenger and noted the smell of burnt marijuana in the vehicle.

According to the complaint, Reyes said the passenger smokes weed but that there were no drugs in the vehicle. He also told the officer that he keeps a handgun in the center console, which was found during a search of the vehicle. The officer also found a black wallet with 10 bags that weighed about 6 grams, which Reyes also said belonged to his passenger, though he noted that he knew about them being in the vehicle.

