Man sentenced for drunkenly hitting pedestrian at Lake Delton bar

According to the complaint, Chief Dan Hardman and Officer Josiah Gjefle stopped the vehicle, being driven by Lemon, along Miller Drive. The car had no headlights on as it was heading east along the road. Each officer approached the vehicle from separate sides and asked Lemon to exit the car. Lemon said he didn’t have any headlights on because they were automatic and denied hitting anyone with his car. He said he had been driving to his home from Bobbers.

Gjefle questioned Lemon about his alcohol intake. Lemon said he had three “weak” mixed drinks at the bar before leaving, according to the complaint.

A preliminary breath test found his blood alcohol level at 0.18% and Lemon also failed field sobriety tests. He was arrested and taken to the police department for a blood draw.

According to the complaint, officers tried to read Lemon his rights, but he was on the floor of the department crying and complaining that his arm was in pain after the blood draw. He refused to get up and remained limp as two officers tried to arrest him. He also refused to walk after being handcuffed, according to the complaint, and two officers had to each take an arm and a leg to carry him to the squad car to be taken to Sauk County Jail.