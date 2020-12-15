Man sentenced for drunkenly hitting pedestrian at Lake Delton bar

A Waunakee man was sentenced Thursday after pleading guilty to hitting someone with his car while driving drunk, a second offense, and resisting a police officer.
Cody Ray Lemon, 25, faced additional charges of felony hit and run, bail jumping and second offense causing an injury with a prohibited alcohol content, but they were dismissed. The bail jumping and hit and run charge were “read in,” meaning they were considered in sentencing.
Sauk County Circuit Court Judge Patricia Barrett sentenced Lemon to 95 days in jail with Huber work release privileges. Barrett also sentenced Lemon to 30 months of probation with part of his jail time, absolute sobriety, alcohol and other drug counseling and payment of $1,531 owed to the court all as conditions.
Lemon also had his driver’s license revoked for 24 months and must install an ignition interlock device in any vehicle he owns for 24 months after he regains his license.
According to the complaint, Lemon, previously of Grand Marsh, ran into a pedestrian July 5 in the parking lot of Bobbers Island Grill, 750 Wisconsin Dells Parkway South in Lake Delton.
Lake Delton Police Officer Austin Stoddard saw a white Honda compact car back up and hit a person in the parking lot. While attending to the hit pedestrian, Stoddard said in the report that he saw a large laceration on the person’s head and that the pedestrian lost consciousness at some point.
According to the complaint, Chief Dan Hardman and Officer Josiah Gjefle stopped the vehicle, being driven by Lemon, along Miller Drive. The car had no headlights on as it was heading east along the road. Each officer approached the vehicle from separate sides and asked Lemon to exit the car. Lemon said he didn’t have any headlights on because they were automatic and denied hitting anyone with his car. He said he had been driving to his home from Bobbers.
Gjefle questioned Lemon about his alcohol intake. Lemon said he had three “weak” mixed drinks at the bar before leaving, according to the complaint.
A preliminary breath test found his blood alcohol level at 0.18% and Lemon also failed field sobriety tests. He was arrested and taken to the police department for a blood draw.
According to the complaint, officers tried to read Lemon his rights, but he was on the floor of the department crying and complaining that his arm was in pain after the blood draw. He refused to get up and remained limp as two officers tried to arrest him. He also refused to walk after being handcuffed, according to the complaint, and two officers had to each take an arm and a leg to carry him to the squad car to be taken to Sauk County Jail.
While in the vehicle, Lemon screamed and complained about the handcuffs being painful, knocking his head into the screen divider, according to the complaint. At the jail, he was held down and lifted into a restraining chair.
According to court records, Lemon was also convicted of driving while intoxicated in October 2019.
