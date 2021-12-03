Man sentenced for North Freedom drug trafficking charge

A Reedsburg man was sentenced Monday to probation for his part in selling drugs from a North Freedom home.

Brandon Jermaine Taylor, 30, faced a maximum prison sentence of 17 years and fines up to $45,000 for felony possession and intent to sell up to one gram of cocaine and up to 200 grams of marijuana, felony maintaining a drug trafficking place and a misdemeanor count of possessing drug paraphernalia.

Taylor was part of a couple charged with selling drugs from the home. Jonnica J. Cross, 26, of Reedsburg, was sentenced Oct. 27 to three years of probation for the same initial charges.

According to the criminal complaint, a North Freedom resident called the Sauk County Sheriff’s Office in September 2019 after being hit in the head during a fight. The caller said she was bleeding and that the person who hit her was still in the building with a gun.

When deputies arrived, they spoke to Taylor, who said he lived with the woman temporarily but hadn’t been involved in the fight. When deputies asked if they could go into the residence, Taylor allegedly left the scene. Inside, authorities found nearly 44 grams of marijuana and less than one gram of cocaine.