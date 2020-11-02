Man sentenced for setting Spring Green truck fire meant to intimidate ex-girlfriend

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“I looked right at you in your eyes as I left the road, going into the ditch,” the note read. “My three little kids were in the car. Turns out I don’t live far from you. I drive by often. Trying to think about how to pay you back. Well now you know. I don’t know if I’m done yet.”

The man who owned the truck told police he had never been involved in a road rage incident, according to the complaint. The man’s girlfriend told authorities that the handwriting on the note belonged to Miller and that he likely burned the truck, leaving the note as a cover-up story.

Two days after the fire, a Sauk County Sheriff’s deputy responded to a call about a possible break-in at the same home. When he drove south on State Highway 23, the deputy ordered Miller to get out of his parked vehicle and lie on the ground before backup arrived and Miller was arrested.

In the car, police found a pair of brass knuckles, two gas cans, water, aspirin and another note with written messages similar to the note left at the truck fire. According to the complaint, Miller told police he was walking past the house and thought about asking for water and aspirin, but felt nervous and left the area.