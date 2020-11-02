Man sentenced for setting Spring Green truck fire meant to intimidate ex-girlfriend

A man accused of lighting a vehicle on fire in Spring Green to intimidate an ex-girlfriend was sentenced Wednesday after pleading no contest to felony stalking and first degree recklessly endangering safety charges.
Jeffry Loyd Miller, 64, Cottage Grove, had faced two felony counts of arson and a charge of criminal damage to property over $2,500 as well.
Sauk County Circuit Court Judge Wendy J. N. Klicko sentenced Miller to one year in jail and four years of probation for the stalking with a dangerous weapon and endangering safety counts. The other charges were dismissed, but “read in,” meaning they were considered in the sentencing.
According to the criminal complaint, Miller admitted that he set fire to a truck belonging to the then boyfriend of his ex-girlfriend. He also told authorities he had previously placed a GPS tracker on her vehicle.
Firefighters and officers from the Spring Green Police Department responded to a fire in the 600 block of North Albany Street in late June 2019. There was a 2016 Dodge Ram pickup truck with smoke coming out of it, according to the complaint. A window was broken, heavy soot covered the dashboard and the front console was damaged. Firefighters found a note under the driver’s side door handle after putting out the fire that insinuated the owner had run another driver off the road recently and held veiled threats.
“I looked right at you in your eyes as I left the road, going into the ditch,” the note read. “My three little kids were in the car. Turns out I don’t live far from you. I drive by often. Trying to think about how to pay you back. Well now you know. I don’t know if I’m done yet.”
The man who owned the truck told police he had never been involved in a road rage incident, according to the complaint. The man’s girlfriend told authorities that the handwriting on the note belonged to Miller and that he likely burned the truck, leaving the note as a cover-up story.
Two days after the fire, a Sauk County Sheriff’s deputy responded to a call about a possible break-in at the same home. When he drove south on State Highway 23, the deputy ordered Miller to get out of his parked vehicle and lie on the ground before backup arrived and Miller was arrested.
In the car, police found a pair of brass knuckles, two gas cans, water, aspirin and another note with written messages similar to the note left at the truck fire. According to the complaint, Miller told police he was walking past the house and thought about asking for water and aspirin, but felt nervous and left the area.
Miller later admitted to authorities that the woman had broken up with him three years earlier and sent him a letter three months before the fire telling him not to contact her. According to the complaint, he told police he learned about the woman’s new boyfriend and planned the arson. He described the act, telling them he poured gasoline on the vinyl cover in the truck and set fire to it using a lighter. When police questioned Miller about a GPS device he owned, according to the complaint he said he bought it online and placed it in his wife’s vehicle. He then put it in the ex-girlfriend’s vehicle before taking it out because he was afraid she would find it, Miller said.
Miller is scheduled to begin his jail term no later than 60 days after Dec. 27. A condition of his sentence requires him to wear a GPS monitoring device for one year after leaving jail, undergo counseling or treatment, have no contact with the people involved or the village of Spring Green. He owes $1,036 to the court.
