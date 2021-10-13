 Skip to main content
Man sentenced for sexually assaulting woman after breaking into her Reedsburg home
A man charged with sexually assaulting a woman after breaking into her home was sentenced to probation Wednesday in Sauk County Circuit Court.

Anthony D. Hollingsworth, 37, of Reedsburg, was found guilty after pleading no contest to felony third-degree sexual assault, reduced from an initial charge of second-degree sexual assault of an unconscious victim. A felony count of burglary and a misdemeanor charge of obstructing an officer were dismissed, but “read in,” meaning they were considered in sentencing.

Circuit Court Judge Patricia Barrett sentenced Hollingsworth to four years of probation. Conditions include 60 days in jail with work and treatment release privileges, alcohol and other drug treatment and a psychosexual evaluation. Hollingsworth must also provide a DNA sample and register as a sex offender, remaining on the registry for 15 years after completing his probation.

According to the criminal complaint, a woman told Reedsburg police that Hollingsworth had broken into her apartment while she was under the influence of sleeping pills and had sexually assaulted her. The woman said she woke up to Hollingsworth touching her and yelled for help, prompting him to flee.

Hollingsworth threatened the woman with lying to her probation officer as way to try to get her to have sex with him. The woman said when she found out Hollingsworth called the officer, she contacted the police.

According to the complaint, the woman never knew Hollingsworth by his real name. When an investigator tracked him down at his home, he discovered Hollingsworth had a warrant for his arrest in a child support case in Walworth and Sauk County.

Hollingsworth also gave a fake name when the police contacted him and was arrested. The arresting officer noted that Hollingsworth admitted, unprompted, to lying to avoid arrest.

Because Hollingsworth had been residing in Sauk County Jail, he has 183 days of jail credit if his probation is revoked.

