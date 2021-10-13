Man sentenced for sexually assaulting woman after breaking into her Reedsburg home

A man charged with sexually assaulting a woman after breaking into her home was sentenced to probation Wednesday in Sauk County Circuit Court.

Anthony D. Hollingsworth, 37, of Reedsburg, was found guilty after pleading no contest to felony third-degree sexual assault, reduced from an initial charge of second-degree sexual assault of an unconscious victim. A felony count of burglary and a misdemeanor charge of obstructing an officer were dismissed, but “read in,” meaning they were considered in sentencing.

Circuit Court Judge Patricia Barrett sentenced Hollingsworth to four years of probation. Conditions include 60 days in jail with work and treatment release privileges, alcohol and other drug treatment and a psychosexual evaluation. Hollingsworth must also provide a DNA sample and register as a sex offender, remaining on the registry for 15 years after completing his probation.

According to the criminal complaint, a woman told Reedsburg police that Hollingsworth had broken into her apartment while she was under the influence of sleeping pills and had sexually assaulted her. The woman said she woke up to Hollingsworth touching her and yelled for help, prompting him to flee.