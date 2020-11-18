Man sentenced to jail for driving impaired with children near Devil's Lake

A man arrested in June 2018 under suspicion of driving while impaired was sentenced to jail time Monday.

Michael Anthony Glynn, 33, Oregon, had faced a felony charge of fourth offense driving with a restricted controlled substance with a passenger under 16 and two misdemeanor counts of driving with a revoked license and without an interlock device.

Sauk County Circuit Court Judge Wendy J. N. Klicko ordered Glynn to eight months in county jail and a fine of $2,577. Glynn had initially faced a maximum prison sentence of 18 years and fines up to $23,100. His driver’s license will also be revoked for four years, he must install an interlock on any vehicle he owns once he regains his license and must undergo alcohol and other drug counseling.

According to the criminal complaint, in June 2018 Warden Keith Meverden saw a vehicle leaving the north shore parking lot of Devil’s Lake State Park. The SUV went past the visitor center, driving onto a road after passing a “Do Not Enter” sign and began traveling the wrong way before making a u-turn and traveling correctly. When Glynn, who was driving, turned on to Highway 136, the warden pulled him over.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}