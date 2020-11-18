Man sentenced to jail for driving impaired with children near Devil's Lake

A man arrested in June 2018 under suspicion of driving while impaired was sentenced to jail time Monday.
Michael Anthony Glynn, 33, Oregon, had faced a felony charge of fourth offense driving with a restricted controlled substance with a passenger under 16 and two misdemeanor counts of driving with a revoked license and without an interlock device.
Sauk County Circuit Court Judge Wendy J. N. Klicko ordered Glynn to eight months in county jail and a fine of $2,577. Glynn had initially faced a maximum prison sentence of 18 years and fines up to $23,100. His driver’s license will also be revoked for four years, he must install an interlock on any vehicle he owns once he regains his license and must undergo alcohol and other drug counseling.
According to the criminal complaint, in June 2018 Warden Keith Meverden saw a vehicle leaving the north shore parking lot of Devil’s Lake State Park. The SUV went past the visitor center, driving onto a road after passing a “Do Not Enter” sign and began traveling the wrong way before making a u-turn and traveling correctly. When Glynn, who was driving, turned on to Highway 136, the warden pulled him over.
According to the complaint, the warden had been following Glynn and noticed he was watching the park vehicle and had been exceeding the speed limit while driving away from the warden and making a number of turns.
The warden noticed the smell of marijuana in the vehicle and saw Glynn in the driver’s seat, along with a woman in the passenger seat and two children, then 4 and 2 years old, in the back of the SUV.
Glynn said his brother was smoking marijuana next to him in the park and that’s why it smelled like it in the SUV.
When another officer arrived, Glynn refused to take field sobriety tests and was arrested, according to the complaint. While in the squad car, Glynn told the officers that he smokes marijuana “all the time” but hadn’t that day, according to the complaint. He was taken to Sauk County Jail, where his blood was drawn. Results returned in August 2018 showed that Glynn had three types of THC in his bloodstream.
According to online court records, Glynn was convicted for having a prohibited alcohol content in November 2005, driving while intoxicated in February 2012 and January 2017 and driving with a revoked license in April 2015 and January 2017.
