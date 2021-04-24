Man sentenced to nearly a decade in prison after Lake Delton drug raid

A Waupun man initially charged in Sauk County Circuit Court after a drug raid on a Lake Delton resident in September was found guilty Wednesday in the U.S. District Court.

Timothy Savannah, 29, was sentenced to 110 months, or more than nine years, in federal prison by Chief U.S. District Judge James D. Peterson during the proceeding in the Western District of Wisconsin.

Acting U.S. Attorney for the district Timothy O’Shea announced Wednesday that the sentencing was the result of Savannah pleading guilty to charges of distributing methamphetamine during a Feb. 2 proceeding.

During the sentencing, Peterson said that Savannah has an “unrelenting pattern of criminal offenses,” which include more than one violent felony conviction, according to the announcement from O’Shea.

Peterson said a “substantial sentence” was needed because of “Savannah’s deep involvement in drug trafficking” and that he had a loaded firearm.

In September, an undercover police officer bought meth from Savannah two separate times in Lake Delton, totaling 76 grams after finding that he had a felony warrant for his arrest through the Wisconsin Department of Corrections.