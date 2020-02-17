Man sentenced to prison for crashing into Beaver Dam Middle School days before school start

“It had a historically negative impact on the community, and it is a miracle that no one was harmed or died,” DiStefano said.

The entire school was closed for days after the crash as cleanup and damage assessment took place. The crash damaged the school’s brick wall and started an electrical transformer on fire. Water used to put out the fire entered the building and was under the gym floor.

The school year began on time, but DiStefano said that the impact to the students, staff and community should not be ignored.

Portions of the school were not able to be used until December and some programs had to be moved outside of the school.

Cortez's actions affected everyone from the 720 students and 80 staff members in the school to the first responders, mayor and council members, and the neighbors of the school, DiStefano said.

“While I am so proud at how amazing the students and staff worked through this disruption, the fact is this negatively impacted the start of the school year,” DiStefano said. “You don’t get that back. That impact is real and permanent.”

Dodge County Assistant District Attorney Yolanda Tienstra asked for the maximum sentence for Cortez.