Man sentenced to prison for crashing into Beaver Dam Middle School days before school start

JUNEAU – No one who spoke during Roy Cortez's sentencing Monday believed he should be given a sentence less than prison time, including the defendant himself.
Cortez apologized to the Beaver Dam Middle School, Beaver Dam Unified School District and the Beaver Dam community for his actions on Aug. 21 when he sped through the streets of Beaver Dam and crashed into the almost 100-year-old middle school causing about $2.2 million in damage.
“I truly have remorse,” Cortez said. “Now, I’m hated by the parents, children and community, and I truly understand the hatred.”
Roy Cortez was found guilty in December of the felony charge of fleeing or eluding an officer causing damage to property. Cortez, who has been held in the Dodge County Jail since the incident, could have faced up to six years in prison.
Dodge County Circuit Court Judge Brian Pfitzinger sentenced Cortez to 32 months in prison and 36 months of an extended sentence. He must maintain absolute sobriety. He must maintain full-time employment and seek out drug and alcohol treatment. In addition, he must pay the restitution with preference going to the Beaver Dam Unified School District’s $5,000 deductible.
Beaver Dam Unified School District Superintendent Mark DiStefano spoke in court before Cortez was sentenced.
“It had a historically negative impact on the community, and it is a miracle that no one was harmed or died,” DiStefano said.
The entire school was closed for days after the crash as cleanup and damage assessment took place. The crash damaged the school’s brick wall and started an electrical transformer on fire. Water used to put out the fire entered the building and was under the gym floor.
The school year began on time, but DiStefano said that the impact to the students, staff and community should not be ignored.
Portions of the school were not able to be used until December and some programs had to be moved outside of the school.
Cortez's actions affected everyone from the 720 students and 80 staff members in the school to the first responders, mayor and council members, and the neighbors of the school, DiStefano said.
“While I am so proud at how amazing the students and staff worked through this disruption, the fact is this negatively impacted the start of the school year,” DiStefano said. “You don’t get that back. That impact is real and permanent.”
Dodge County Assistant District Attorney Yolanda Tienstra asked for the maximum sentence for Cortez.
“Anything less unduly appreciates the seriousness of the offense,” Tienstra said.
Cortez was involved in a domestic abuse situation at his home in the 800 block of North Center Street at 11:15 p.m. on Aug. 21, Tienstra said. A 30-year-old woman at the house said he had broken a window there after he was locked out. The woman said he was intoxicated.
Cortez did not stop when Beaver Dam police attempted to pull him over Aug. 21 and drove 50-60 mph around the streets of Beaver Dam before he crashed into the school after driving down Grove Street, Tienstra said. Police estimated the car was traveling 80-90 mph when it hit the building.
“Even if he would live multiple lifetimes, he would not make dent in that restitution,” Tienstra said.
Parents expect for people to send their children to a safe and secure place when they go to school, Tienstra said.
Cortez, the father of a three year old in Texas, said he would have been upset if a similar incident happened at his child's school.
Cortez attorney Becky Van Dam said that Cortez was dealing with mental health and addiction issues at the time of the crash. Van Dam asked for Cortez to spend 18 months in prison and two to three years of an extended sentence.
“He is 22 years old and this is his first felony conviction,” Van Dam said. “He’s also taken responsibility.”
Pfitzinger said he did take the remorse Cortez showed while making a judgement on the sentence. However he said the prison sentence was important due to the damage caused to the community.
“There is a sense of community pride in that community came together to do what it needed to do,” Pfitzinger said.
