A Crandon man allegedly called another man the “N-Word” repeatedly before stabbing him at a Lyndon house party.
Dean Pauliot Jr., 22, of Crandon is charged with felony first degree reckless injury, repeater. He faces up to 25 years in prison or a fine of up to $100,000, or both, if convicted. As Pauliot has prior convictions within a five-year period of this arrest for misdemeanors domestic criminal damage to property, resisting or obstructing an officer, and possess drug paraphernalia, he faces up to two additional years in prison for the repeater modifier.
According to the criminal complaint:
At about 5:25 a.m. Aug. 25 a deputy was dispatched to St. Clare Hospital in Baraboo for an individual in the emergency room with a stab wound from an incident on Raedel Lane in Lyndon.
The deputy observed the victim in obvious pain, with staff informing him that the victim had a stab wound in the lower left abdomen area. Hospital staff further informed the deputy that the victim would be transported to St. Mary’s Hospital via Med Flight at 6 a.m. due to the extent of the injuries.
The victim’s wife told the deputy that she and her husband were staying at the Super 8 in Wisconsin Dells, and she thought the victim went out to bars in Wisconsin Dells with some other people staying at the Super 8. At about 4:30 a.m. he called for a ride from an address on Raedel Lane.
She stated that she arrived at Raedel Lane and at that time learned her husband had been stabbed by another man at the residence. According to the wife, her husband said he attempted to stop another guest at the house party from driving who he felt was too intoxicated to drive, and the guest then “sucker punched” and stabbed him.
The deputy spoke to the victim prior to Med Flight transport. The victim told the deputy that the person who stabbed him was his brother-in-law, Dean Pauliot, but did not provide any further information.
Another deputy went to Raedel Lane Aug. 25 to attempt to find evidence of the altercation and talk with residents in the area. A witness told the deputy he observed the fight from across the street, and that the parties to the fight were yelling about the keys to a truck.
On Aug. 26 a deputy travelled to St. Mary’s Hospital to interview the victim. The victim stated he was talking with friends when another man ambushed him. He initially believed he had been punched, but after feeling the struck area, he realized he was bleeding. The victim did not want to provide further details.
A detective conducted an interview with a witness by phone, who stated she saw the incident and described it in detail. She said a group of people went to Bobber’s bar early in the night, and then traveled together in Pauliot’s truck to Timber Run for an after party.
The witness stated Pauliot was intoxicated and belligerent, and was attempting to fight the victim as the witness drove the truck. The witness was sober. She stated Pauliot attempted to hit the victim with a full bottle of Grey Goose vodka.
Pauliot called the victim the “N-Word” continuously during his attempts to hit the victim. The passengers prevented Pauliot from hitting the victim, which upset Pauliot further. He then grabbed the keys to the truck while they were driving at about 55 miles per hour, causing the truck to come to a stop.
Eventually they arrived at Timber Run on Raedel Lane and exited the truck. The witness tried to separate the victim and Pauliot, and kept Pauliot’s keys as he was intoxicated. The witness and victim went and sat next to a bonfire, while Pauliot went elsewhere. The victim shortly thereafter sent a text to his wife to come pick him up because Pauliot wanted to fight him.
Before the victim’s wife arrived Pauliot noticed his keys missing and yelled “Where’s my keys? I want my keys!” The victim’s wife arrived and the victim approached her truck, while Pauliot continued demanding the keys to his truck.
The victim’s wife asked for the keys, and she and the victim returned to the truck. Pauliot rushed at the victim’s wife, and the victim, while protecting her by getting between them, was punched several times by Pauliot. The victim pushed Pauliot to the ground and punched him once, then helped him up. Pauliot walked away, and the victim headed back towards the fire.
While standing near the fire, Pauliot ran up to the victim and stabbed him with a knife. He then ran off into the wooded area nearby, while the victim and his wife left to seek medical attention.
Pauliot returned to the area and said “I just stabbed somebody,” and eventually threw the knife into the nearby woods.
Pauliott had an initial appearance on Sept. 10. He is scheduled for a plea hearing on Jan. 23, 2020.
