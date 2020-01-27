Man suspected of attempted Sauk Prairie Market robbery says he was on drugs at the time

Police have arrested a man in connection to the attempted armed robbery of a Prairie du Sac grocery store after searching for the suspect using surveillance images.

Donald Lloyd Burkhalter, 59, has been charged with felony attempted armed robbery. He was released from jail on a $1,000 cash bond Friday.

According to the criminal complaint, Burkhalter had his Lone Rock home searched Jan. 16 after officers with the Sauk Prairie Police Department were able to get a search warrant for Burkhalter’s cell phone and his residence on North Mill Street.

Burkhalter admitted to officer Andrew Lewis that he had intended to rob Sauk Prairie Market, 645 Third St., but changed his mind. He told Lewis that he had been gambling and smoking crack cocaine for three days before the incident.

The day of the attempted robbery, Jan. 6, Burkhalter said he had been smoking the drug in the parking lot of the Ho-Chunk casino in Madison before driving around for hours. Upon seeing the store, Burkhalter said he decided he would rob it.