Man, who fled from police after prison release, makes court appearance

JUNEAU – A 40-year-old man made his initial appearance in court on Friday after he allegedly fled a domestic violence incident reported on Highway 151 minutes after he was released from prison.
Equon Hopkins faces a felony charge of fleeing or eluding an officer and misdemeanor charges of hit and run and battery. He could face up to four years and 9 months in prison if convicted of all the charges.
Hopkins appeared before court commissioner Steven Seim who placed Hopkins on a $5,000 cash bond. Hopkins may not have violent or abusive contact with anyone.
According to the criminal complaint, Hopkins was released from the Dodge Correctional Institution at 9 a.m. Wednesday and was picked up by his wife. While in the same vehicle with her he allegedly became upset about a T-shirt she brought him to wear and started going through his wife’s phone where he found messages from someone that angered him.
Hopkin’s wife said he had been in prison for stabbing the mother of his child during a child exchange.
According to the criminal complaint, Hopkins got into the car around 9:15 a.m. When he got upset he began physically attacking her and eventually told her to leave the vehicle, and she pulled the vehicle off the road and began running. The woman said she was eventually able to get into a passerby’s vehicle for safety.
The Dodge County Sheriff’s Office received a report at 9:43 a.m. that a woman had exited a car on Highway 151 near Highway C between Waupun and Beaver Dam after an incidence of domestic violence.
A Dodge County Sheriff’s Office deputy located the vehicle on Highway 151 near Highway G in Beaver Dam and attempted a traffic stop. The vehicle fled south on Highway G striking and caused damage to a motorcycle near Highway S. The vehicle continued south fleeing at high speeds, traveling in the wrong lane of traffic.
When the vehicle reached Lowell, it failed to stop at the stop sign of Beaver Dam Street and Mill Street and drove into the lawn south of the intersection crashing into several small trees. The driver exited the car and fled on foot but was arrested a short distance away by multiple deputies and the sheriff who all converged on the area.
Hopkins treated at Columbus Memorial Hospital for minor injuries resulting from the vehicle crash with the trees and later transferred to Dodge County Jail.
Hopkins preliminary hearing is Aug. 6.
Follow Terri Pederson on Twitter @tlp53916 or contact her at 920-356-6760.
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.