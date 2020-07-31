Man, who fled from police after prison release, makes court appearance

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Your Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

JUNEAU – A 40-year-old man made his initial appearance in court on Friday after he allegedly fled a domestic violence incident reported on Highway 151 minutes after he was released from prison.

Equon Hopkins faces a felony charge of fleeing or eluding an officer and misdemeanor charges of hit and run and battery. He could face up to four years and 9 months in prison if convicted of all the charges.

Hopkins appeared before court commissioner Steven Seim who placed Hopkins on a $5,000 cash bond. Hopkins may not have violent or abusive contact with anyone.

According to the criminal complaint, Hopkins was released from the Dodge Correctional Institution at 9 a.m. Wednesday and was picked up by his wife. While in the same vehicle with her he allegedly became upset about a T-shirt she brought him to wear and started going through his wife’s phone where he found messages from someone that angered him.

Hopkin’s wife said he had been in prison for stabbing the mother of his child during a child exchange.