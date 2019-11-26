A convicted sex offender who has been incarcerated for decades has been released and is residing in an apartment in Beaver Dam.
Robert Larson Jr. was first sentenced to following violent sex crimes in 1992. However on Oct. 31, he was discharged from his Chapter 980 commitment. He was moved to an apartment in the 100 block of Elm Street on Nov. 13.
Although residents of the area were not notified of his release, it was updated on the state sex offender website.
Larson had been on supervised release from Sand Ridge Secure Treatment Center in Mauston since May 2015, but the state has struggled to find a suitable home for his placement. The 61-year-old was convicted in 1994 in Dodge County of first-degree sexual assault of a child and first-degree sexual assault in two separate cases.
The Chapter 980 (Sexually Violent Persons Law) program was created in 1994 and allows the state to civilly commit offenders who are deemed to be sexually violent after they have served their prison sentences. The program was created as a way to continue to protect the public from violent sex offenders and provide treatment to offenders.
Larson was discharged after a hearing in a Dodge County Courtroom. Wisconsin Assistant Attorney General Tiffany Winter advised the court a day earlier in a response to the petition for discharge that she did not oppose Larson's discharge petition.
On Sept. 15, 2006, Larson had been ordered to be committed to the Department of Health Services. State Statutes required the Department of Health Services to evaluate committed persons on an annual basis.
Larson was evaluated on Sept. 17, 2018, by Scott Woodley, a psychologist employed by Department of Health Services. At that point, Larson was seen as having antisocial personality disorder, but he determined that Larson’s “degree of risk is in the category that is below the legal threshold.”
An independent evaluation was done on March 25 by Dr. Charles Lodl with Lodl also determining that Larson had a lower risk than the legal threshold.
“Dr. Lodl opined that respondent’s sexual recidivism is 18.9 percent to 24.9 percent over a period of 10 years,” according to the state’s response to the petition for discharge in Larson’s case.
According to Larson’s court documents, every examination of Larson since September 2015 has given the opinion that Larson’s risk to commit another violent sexual offense after being discharged was below the legal threshold of “more likely than not.”
Larson and another man were initially set to be placed in a home near Brownsville, but were required to return to Sand Ridge after Dodge County Sheriff Dale Schmidt learned that the home where the offenders were going to be placed was adjacent to a home where two young children lived.
The placement did not violate state statutes at the time, but raised enough concerns that state Rep. Mark Born of Beaver Dam authored a bill changing the law and imposing a 1,500 foot residency restriction, which went into effect March 1, 2016.
The other man, Jonathon Miller, is still registered as a Chapter 980 sex offender. Miller has a telephone scheduling conference in December in Dodge County Circuit Court.
