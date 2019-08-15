JUNEAU — A 40-year-old Markesan woman was found guilty Thursday of reckless homicide for delivering a fatal drug overdose to a West Bend woman in 2016.
Jackie L. Meyer pleaded no contest plea to first-degree reckless homicide and operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated first offense, with a minor child in the vehicle. Dodge County Circuit Court Judge Steven Bauer dropped repeater enhancement on the charges and dismissed, but read into the record charges of possession of narcotics and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Assistant District Attorney Gib Thompson, came to a resolution where the Dodge County District Attorney’s Office will recommend seven years of prison for the reckless homicide charge followed by 10 years of supervision
According to the criminal complaint, Karen Jean Sadowski, 40, was found unresponsive in a bedroom in a town of Fox Lake home after saying she wasn’t feeling well Aug. 27, 2016. The man who was in the home said Sadowski was visiting with him, and he had attempted to perform CPR on her. She was taken to Beaver Dam Community Hospital, where medical personnel attempted to resuscitate her six times before she was pronounced dead. An autopsy showed both cocaine and heroin in her system.
A family member of Sadowski said she was going to visit Meyer that night, and officers found out that Meyer was the fiancée of the man who lived in the town of Fox Lake home.
According to the criminal complaint, Meyer convinced Sadowski to withdraw $200 from a bank account and they went to Madison to pick up the drugs. Meyer left the scene and went to a friend’s house, leaving her children and her fiancé at the scene with Sadowski.
Police were able to access cellphone records between Meyer and Sadowski with text messages about purchasing drugs. In addition, they were able to access text messages that Meyer sent to her drug contact. Messages between Sadowski and Meyer were deleted on Sadowski’s phone, but accessed through the phone company.
Meyer was pulled over by the Lomira Police Department May 22, 2017, for speeding. She was arrested on suspicion of driving while under the influence of opiates with two small children in car seats in the vehicle.
“This is the third conviction for homicide this year related to a drug overdose, and we have another such case in active prosecution," Dodge County District Attorney Kurt Klomberg said. "Several more overdoses are under review for charges. These cases represent only a small fraction of the dozens of overdoses occurring in Dodge County each year. The damage that has been done to our communities and our families is immeasurable.”
Meyer has a sentencing hearing scheduled on Nov. 1.
