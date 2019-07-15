JUNEAU – A 31-year-old Marshall man made his initial appearance in court on Monday for charges related to high speed chase on Highway 151 Friday that went from Waupun to Beaver Dam.
Vincent Artis is charged with a felony count of attempting to flee or elude an officer. He could face up to 3 ½ years in prison and a $10,000 fine if convicted of the charge.
Dodge County Court Commissioner Steven Seim released Artis on a $1,500 signature bond. He must maintain absolute sobriety and may not operate a motor vehicle without a license.
According to the criminal complaint, a Waupun Police officer stopped the vehicle Artis was driving on Highway 151 around 10:20 p.m. Artis was informed he had been driving 81 mph in the 65 mph zone. Artis allegedly said he was going 70 mph. The officer noticed a smell of marijuana coming from the vehicle and asked for Artis for his driver’s license.
After acknowledging the officer, Artis sped off from the stop back onto Highway 151 south, according to the criminal complaint. The officer followed the vehicle which was going in speeds of 105 to 116 mph toward Beaver Dam.
Dodge County Sheriff Deputies and Beaver Dam Police placed spike strips on Highway 151 near Highway B and Artis was taken into custody by Beaver Dam Police after his vehicle stopped due to the spike strips.
A preliminary hearing for the case is scheduled Aug. 29.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome reader interaction. What are your questions about this article? Do you have an idea to share? Please stick to the topic and maintain a respectful attitude toward other participants. (You can help: Use the 'Report' link to let us know of off-topic or offensive posts.)