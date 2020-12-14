Marshfield woman charged with drug crimes after New Lisbon traffic stop

Hawes was asked to step out of the vehicle and informed she would be placed under arrest. A search of her person found nothing of evidentiary value. During the search, another deputy looked at the driver’s side of the car to confirm there was no ignition interlock device present when he notice a tin with marijuana residue. He then opened the center console to check for an ignition interlock device and instead found an empty syringe and another syringe with a clear substance inside.

Wilke searched the rest of the car and found two plastic bags with white residue inside them, and a sandwich bag with white residue. Inside the glove compartment Wilke found a cloth bag with a clear crystal like substance inside, which he believed to be methamphetamine. He found a glass pipe with white residue, a glass jar with what appeared to be a marijuana bud, a glass and rubber marijuana pipe and a scale.

When told of all the items found in the search, Hawes stated “ya I will own up to the marijuana.” Wilke told her he was not asking, as he had not read her her Miranda Rights, but was making a statement informing her of the charges.