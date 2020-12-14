Marshfield woman charged with drug crimes after New Lisbon traffic stop

Police allegedly found needles with methamphetamine, raw marijuana and packages of methamphetamine during a New Lisbon traffic stop of a Marshfield woman with an active warrant.
Jessica Hawes, 37, is charged with felony possession of methamphetamine, two counts of felony bail jumping, three counts of misdemeanor bail jumping, misdemeanor possession of tetrahydrocannabinols and misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia.
If convicted, she faces up to three years and six months in prison or a fine of up to $10,000, or both, for the methamphetamine charge and up to six years in prison or a fine of up to $10,000, or both, for each of the felony bail jumping charges.
According to the criminal complaint:
At about 12:05 a.m. Oct. 4, Officer Nicholas Wilke was observing traffic near Kwik Trip in New Lisbon when he saw a vehicle with an expired registration leave the lot. He initiated a traffic stop and explained to the driver, Jessica Hawes, the reason for the stop.
Hawes stated she was borrowing the vehicle from a friend and did not know the tags had expired. Asked for proof of insurance and her license, Hawes said she did not have a license because it was revoke due to “DUIs,” but she did have a Wisconsin Identification Card.
Wilke checked Hawes' information and confirmed that she had two prior operating after revocation convictions for OWIs, and she had a valid warrant from Monroe County.
Hawes was asked to step out of the vehicle and informed she would be placed under arrest. A search of her person found nothing of evidentiary value. During the search, another deputy looked at the driver’s side of the car to confirm there was no ignition interlock device present when he notice a tin with marijuana residue. He then opened the center console to check for an ignition interlock device and instead found an empty syringe and another syringe with a clear substance inside.
Wilke searched the rest of the car and found two plastic bags with white residue inside them, and a sandwich bag with white residue. Inside the glove compartment Wilke found a cloth bag with a clear crystal like substance inside, which he believed to be methamphetamine. He found a glass pipe with white residue, a glass jar with what appeared to be a marijuana bud, a glass and rubber marijuana pipe and a scale.
When told of all the items found in the search, Hawes stated “ya I will own up to the marijuana.” Wilke told her he was not asking, as he had not read her her Miranda Rights, but was making a statement informing her of the charges.
Hawes was transported to the Juneau County Jail without incident. A field test of the crystal like substance came back with a positive result for methamphetamine, and a test of the suspected marijuana came back positive for THC. A test of the residue in the glass pipe came and a test of the substance inside the needle both came back positive for methamphetamine.
Hawes is scheduled for a plea hearing Dec. 16 at the Juneau County Justice Center.
