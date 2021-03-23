Mauston couple charged for heroin, meth, THC, child neglect and maintaining a drug trafficking place

Ryan Martin, 29, and Morgan Dalberg, 25, both of Mauston are charged with felonies possession with intent to deliver methamphetamine as a party to a crime, possession with intent to deliver heroin more than 10 grams but less than 50 grams as a party to a crime, possession with intent to deliver THC more than 1,000 grams but less than 2,500 grams as a party to a crime, maintaining a drug trafficking place as a party to a crime and neglecting a child where specified harm did not occur and the child is under six years of age as a party to a crime, and misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia as a party to a crime. Martin is also charged with felony bail jumping.

If convicted, each faces up to 40 years in prison or a fine of up to $100,000, or both, for the meth charge; up to 25 years in prison or a fine of up to $100,000, or both, for the heroin charge; up to 10 years in prison or a fine of up to $25,000, or both, for the THC charge; and up to three years and six months in prison or a fine of up to $10,000, or both, for the maintaining a drug trafficking place and child neglect charges. Martin faces up to three years and six months in prison or a fine of up to $10,000, or both, for the bail jumping charge.