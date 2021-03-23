Mauston couple charged for heroin, meth, THC, child neglect and maintaining a drug trafficking place

A Mauston couple are accused of maintaining a drug trafficking place and neglecting a child after police allegedly found methamphetamine, heroin and THC in the residence while serving a warrant.
Ryan Martin, 29, and Morgan Dalberg, 25, both of Mauston are charged with felonies possession with intent to deliver methamphetamine as a party to a crime, possession with intent to deliver heroin more than 10 grams but less than 50 grams as a party to a crime, possession with intent to deliver THC more than 1,000 grams but less than 2,500 grams as a party to a crime, maintaining a drug trafficking place as a party to a crime and neglecting a child where specified harm did not occur and the child is under six years of age as a party to a crime, and misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia as a party to a crime. Martin is also charged with felony bail jumping.
If convicted, each faces up to 40 years in prison or a fine of up to $100,000, or both, for the meth charge; up to 25 years in prison or a fine of up to $100,000, or both, for the heroin charge; up to 10 years in prison or a fine of up to $25,000, or both, for the THC charge; and up to three years and six months in prison or a fine of up to $10,000, or both, for the maintaining a drug trafficking place and child neglect charges. Martin faces up to three years and six months in prison or a fine of up to $10,000, or both, for the bail jumping charge.
According to the criminal complaint:
On Dec. 23 Detective Richard Lueneburg of the Mauston Police Department obtained a search warrant for an apartment on McEvoy Street in Mauston and a vehicle registered and associated with the apartment. The primary suspect of the investigation was Ryan Martin.
On Dec. 27 members of the Juneau County Drug Task Force, Mauston Police and Wisconsin Department of Criminal Investigation conducted surveillance of the apartment. The vehicle entered the complex at 7:27 p.m., with Martin, his girlfriend Morgan Dalberg and the couple’s child in the vehicle.
Lueneburg approached Martin and identified himself. A search of Martin’s person found $1,200 in one pocket and $1,268 in another pocket. A DCI agent made contact with Dalberg and found two cell phones and about 10 grams of heroin in her pocket.
During an interview at the residence with Dalberg, she stated police would find cartridges, meth, heroin and weed in the apartment bedroom. When asked how much of the substances would be found, she said “quite a bit."
Dalberg said the substances were picked up in La Crosse, and she was with Martin during the trip. She claimed to be “nervous about this lifestyle” and worried about losing her child. She later said there was “a lot” of drugs in the bedroom, and showed a detective where the couple had cash hidden in the kitchen.
Chicago man allegedly had more than 200 grams of raw marijuana in vehicle during Mauston traffic stop
During a search of the residence, law enforcement found THC wax, three brown and two white drug bindles of suspected heroin, a digital scale with residue, a small bag and a large bag of an unknown substance, a bag of suspected methamphetamine, four THC vape cartridges on a nightstand and 52 vape cartridges in a foam container, a THC vape pen with a full cartridge, a large jar containing suspected marijuana, a large shopping bag containing multiple packages of marijuana, a small bag and a heat seal bag containing suspected marijuana, a pencil cases containing suspected marijuana and paraphernalia, a box of clean glass bulb pipes, Martin’s identification, a baby crib and a heat sealed bag of suspected methamphetamine.
Upon weighing and testing of the substances, Lueneburg reported about 43 grams of heroin, 670 grams of methamphetamine, 2,473 grams of marijuana and $14,259.05 in cash.
After being transported to the Mauston Police Department and upon being advised of their rights, Martin requested a lawyer. No additional questions were asked of Martin. Prior to questioning, Martin said there were about 1.5 pounds of meth, three pounds of weed, dabs and heroin, and said “It’s all right there. I am done. I deserve it, damn it.”
Dalberg waived her right to an attorney. In an interview she stated she moved with the child to the apartment in September 2020. She claimed that she and Martin used to be meth addicts, but had gotten clean and only use marijuana.
According to Dalberg, she and Martin went to La Crosse on Dec. 27 for the purpose of obtaining heroin. She claimed they went to La Crosse on a weekly basis since June 2020 for the purpose of picking up heroin and meth, but the trips had recently slowed to every two to three weeks.
Dalberg admitted to delivering heroin, meth and marijuana for Martin on numerous occasions. She estimated Martin had customers three to five times a day at their current residence for drugs, and at their previous residence about 10 times per day.
Martin is next scheduled for a plea hearing May 11 at the Juneau County Justice Center. Dalberg is scheduled for a plea hearing April 7 at the Juneau County Justice Center.
Reach Christopher Jardine on Twitter @ChrisJJardine or contact him at 608-432-6591.