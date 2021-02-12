Mauston felon allegedly hunting using illegal bait charged with firearm possession

A Mauston felon is facing charges after allegedly possessing a firearm while hunting deer using illegal deer bait.
Timothy Clark, 40, of Mauston is charged with felony possession of a firearm by a felon. If convicted he faces up to 10 years in prison or a fine of up to $25,000, or both.
According to the criminal complaint:
At about 4:14 p.m. Nov. 22, Conservation Warden Michael Weber and Warden Blaine Ziarek were on duty working deer gun hunting enforcement in Juneau County when they were dispatched to a residence in Mauston regarding illegal deer bait that had been placed on a property.
Upon arrival, the wardens made contact with a female. When asked who was hunting on the property, she stated “Tim” was hunting on a hill behind the residence. Tim was later identified by his Wisconsin driver’s license as Timothy Clark.
Weber told the female he needed to speak with Clark about a deer hunting issue. The female called Clark and said he was heading down the hill to meet with them.
As Ziarek and Weber walked towards the area behind the hill they observed Clark walking down while holding a rifle. As they came closer to Clark they observed Clark unload the rifle and appear as though he was going to set the rifle down behind a tree, but Clark noticed them and held onto the rifle.
After identifying themselves and asking about the illegal deer bait on the property, the wardens asked Clark to show them where he was hunting. While walking to the area where Clark was hunting, Ziarek asked if Clark had been in trouble before. Clark stated it had been many years. When asked if he had prior felony convictions, Clark said that he should not have felony convictions.
A criminal history check on Clark run by the Juneau County Sheriff’s Office returned prior felony convictions for Clark. Weber placed Clark under arrest for a felon in possession of a firearm. Clark was transported to the Juneau County Jail without issue.
Clark is scheduled for a plea hearing Mar. 23 at the Juneau County Justice Center.
Reach Christopher Jardine on Twitter @ChrisJJardine or contact him at 608-432-6591.