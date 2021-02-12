Mauston felon allegedly hunting using illegal bait charged with firearm possession

A Mauston felon is facing charges after allegedly possessing a firearm while hunting deer using illegal deer bait.

Timothy Clark, 40, of Mauston is charged with felony possession of a firearm by a felon. If convicted he faces up to 10 years in prison or a fine of up to $25,000, or both.

According to the criminal complaint:

At about 4:14 p.m. Nov. 22, Conservation Warden Michael Weber and Warden Blaine Ziarek were on duty working deer gun hunting enforcement in Juneau County when they were dispatched to a residence in Mauston regarding illegal deer bait that had been placed on a property.

Upon arrival, the wardens made contact with a female. When asked who was hunting on the property, she stated “Tim” was hunting on a hill behind the residence. Tim was later identified by his Wisconsin driver’s license as Timothy Clark.

Weber told the female he needed to speak with Clark about a deer hunting issue. The female called Clark and said he was heading down the hill to meet with them.